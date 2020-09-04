Michael R. is said to have shot and killed a supporter of US President Trump in Portland. Now he was killed by the police himself.

48-year-old Michael R. was shot dead in a shooting with police officers in Washington state on Thursday. R. was suspected of being 39-year-old on the sidelines of a car parade of right-wing supporters of US President Donald Trump last weekend in Portland, Oregon Aaron J. Danielson to have shot. Danielson, who wore a hat with the mark of the right-wing group “Patriot Prayers” when he died, has since become a martyr of the right – Trump himself wrote on Twitter that he should rest in peace.

Only hours before Michael R. was killed in an exchange of fire with the police, he had the media portal Vice a interview given. In it he claims to have acted in self-defense. He is sure that otherwise a black friend and himself would have been killed. These circumstances cannot be seen in more detail on videos of the fact. On the right portals, the act is described as a cold-blooded Antifa murder.

What is certain is that in the hours before, when up to 600 cars flagged with Trump and US flags drove through Portland, there were indeed sometimes violent clashes between Trump supporters and participants in Black Lives Matter protests had given. These have been in downtown Portland for many weeks.

A hint of civil war

But that was not the first moment of the tense conflict. Around a month earlier, Michael R., who had now been shot, had already been with Bloomberg interview given after being shot in a conflict. R. reports in it about his own military past and that he is on the road as a security guard during protests.

Friends from the movement describe R. as a good arbitrator

He also said that in an interview with Vice on the day of his death: He got a call in the afternoon that he could possibly be used as security in view of the pro-Trump parade. He is sure that what he has done is justified – he avoids literal admission of the act. His feeling is that the USA is at the beginning of a civil war.

Others who have taken part in the demonstrations with him in Portland over the past few weeks describe R. as a de-escalating force who has always understood how to resolve conflicts non-violently, but who has stood behind the cause 100 percent and was determined to achieve change .

Since his name and face appeared on all social networks just hours after the shooting, R’s family – who had been in loose contact with him for years – have been threatened several times, his sister reported to various US media.

The police have still not released a final version of the Portland incident a week later.

Meanwhile, seven police officers have been suspended from duty in Rochester, New York. You were involved in an arrest in March this year that resulted in the death of a black man who was apparently very confused at the time. The police had pulled a hood over the man who had run naked on the street, under which he suffocated. After videos of it were only now being seen, there were renewed protests against police violence.