E.t was the heaviest rocket attack to date on Israel’s coastal metropolis Tel Aviv: At least one woman was killed in the explosions on Tuesday evening. According to the rescue organization Zaka, she died in the city of Rishon Lezion in a direct impact. According to paramedics, several people were injured in massive rocket attacks by militants from the Gaza Strip. In Tel Aviv, heavy explosions could be heard again and again in the evening. The Islamist Hamas announced that evening that it had fired 130 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Tel Aviv and central Israel.

The Israeli army had previously destroyed a building with offices of members of the Hamas Politburo and spokesmen for the Islamist Palestinian organization in the Gaza Strip. Residents of the building were warned of the attack by the Israeli forces and asked to leave the 14-story house, eyewitnesses reported on Tuesday evening. The Islamist Hamas threatened a “hard” rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

Maas sharply criticizes the attacks

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israel. “The fact that there is still such an escalation of violence is neither to be tolerated nor to be accepted, and we have made this very clear to the Palestinian Authority,” said Maas in Rome. The missile attacks should be stopped immediately. “Israel has the right to self-defense in this situation,” added Maas.

Russia called on all sides to exercise restraint. No steps should be taken that would escalate the situation, said the Foreign Ministry in Moscow in the evening. “We strongly condemn attacks on civilians, regardless of their nationality or religion.” The development of events is very worrying, the statement said.



Tuesday evening: Palestinian Hamas fires dozens of rockets from Gaza City.

:



Image: AFP





In New York, UN Secretary General António Guterres was very concerned about the “serious escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory and in Israel” and in Gaza, as a spokesman said. “He is deeply saddened by the increasing number of victims – including children – of Israeli air strikes in Gaza and deaths in Israel from rockets fired from Gaza.” Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport was closed for landings and takeoffs because of the attacks closed. The flights were diverted to Cyprus.

“Iron dome” repels many missiles

According to the Israeli military, at least 20 members of the Islamist Hamas and the militant Islamic Jihad have so far been killed, including high-ranking officials. In addition, more than 150 devices for launching missiles were attacked. According to Conricus, many of these were stationed in areas where civilians lived. Civilian victims could therefore not be excluded, even if the army tried very hard to do so.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians had come to a head since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in mid-April. They are now the most violent arguments in several years. Ramadan comes to an end this week.

According to the Israeli police, two people have already been killed during the day in the particularly badly shelled coastal city of Ashkelon. The Zaka rescue service reported massive fire with dozens of rockets within a short time – apparently with the aim of overloading the Israeli defense system Iron Dome (iron dome). The mobile system developed by Israel usually intercepts most of the missiles that are fired.

Jerusalem is the source of the conflict

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 28 people, including ten children, have died in the wake of the violence. According to local media and eyewitness reports, three children were killed in Israeli air strikes and the remaining six were killed by the extremists’ misdirected missiles.

In the past few days there had been violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, particularly in Jerusalem. The triggers were, among other things, police barriers in the old town and the threat of evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah district. Militant Palestinians have been bombarding Israel with rockets since Monday evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the Israelis in the mood for a longer conflict. One of the central issues in the Middle East conflict is the status of Jerusalem. Israel claims Jerusalem as “the eternal and indivisible capital” for itself. The Palestinians maintain their claim to East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent state.

Since Hamas forcibly took power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, Israel and the radical Palestinian organization have fought three wars. Israel and Egypt keep the area under blockade and justify this with security considerations. About two million people live there – according to information from aid organizations under miserable conditions. In August 2020, Hamas announced a ceasefire after mediation by Qatar.