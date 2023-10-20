Security in Italy, among the tools put in place is also the extension of the use of tasers. Here’s what it’s all about. Business takes stock with Luca MascelloniCountry Manager Italy of Axon

The theme of safety, in the suburbs and in the “hearts” of cities, is increasingly at the center of public debate. From Milan to Rome, from Florence to Naples, the common thread that links the growing cases in the news is characterized by a specific keyword: violence. Be it physical, verbal or sexual. Suffice it to say that just a few days ago in the capital of Campania, right in the centre, a 14-year-old decided to celebrate his birthday by shooting into the crowd with a blank pistol without a red cap. TO Florence a 91-year-old was robbed and hit in the face with slaps and punches by a 26-year-old boy amidst the total indifference of passers-by. Always rewinding the tape, October 12th a Turin a 20 year old girl was raped by a group of her peers at a party with friends. And the list goes on. The situation is therefore incandescent and the issue is increasingly at the top of the agendaexecutive. The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, on several occasions he reiterated that “the safety of cities, and in particular of the urban areas adjacent to railway stations, constitutes a priority of the utmost importance”. The plan is in fact to “continue to increase police presence in places that present the most critical issues, including hospital facilities and commercial areas”, without forgetting, however, also the cultural aspect: “We need to act to combat degradation and growing social marginalization which fuel phenomena of illegality and insecurity”, remarked the minister. Among the tools that the government has put on the table there is also that of tasers. Just over a month ago Piantedosi himself, at the end of the meeting of the public order committee in Genoa, declared that the executive was thinking of “extend the experimentation of the taser even in municipalities under 20 thousand inhabitants”. “It has proven to be a very useful tool for operational intervention. There were 1,350 cases in which it was used, perhaps in more than half the display of the instrument was enough to create dissuasion. Opportunities to extend it will be evaluated,” she underlined. But what is it actually about?? What are the benefits in terms of safety and economics that derive from the use of the device? To understand more Affaritaliani.it he asked Luca MascelloniCountry Manager Italy of Axon, an American company leader in the production and distribution of these instruments. A giant in the sector that October 30th will make its arrival in Europe for the first time with the Roman stage of the Axon Roadshow 2023a real full-immersion tour in the technological world of “security”.

Security alarm, Axon: “Tasers are essential to deter violent acts”



Luca Mascelloni, Country Manager Italy of Axon

First, let’s start with the definition. What is meant by a taser weapon?

“The taser is an electric pulse weapon and its effectiveness is linked to neuromuscular incapacitation. The operation is similar to that of a physiotherapy electrostimulator. Once identified, the subject is drawn by two darts: a current of approximately 1.2 milliamps passes between them, an intensity 100 times lower than that generated by the Christmas tree lights which is 160 milliamps. What should be underlined is not so much the quantity of current but the form: the action of the taser causes the muscles of the targeted subject to have involuntary contractions, in this way for five seconds (which is the duration of the effect) the individual is unable to move. And it is precisely this short period of time that allows the police operators to intervene, removing any weapon or completing the security operation they were carrying out”.

However, the word taser is often associated with the common stun gun: are they the same thing? Let’s clarify things a little

“No, they are tools that are based on completely different principles. First of all, the stunner has the objective of inflicting localized pain on contact: the current that passes is quite strong (over 500 thousand volts) and causes very intense pain. Secondly, the taser is one of the few devices in the world that records every type of action in an indelible manner. Any use made can in fact be documented, even for judicial purposes.”

Staying on the subject of clichés, sometimes in newspapers (but not only) we read about “people stopped on the street with tasers”. What is wrong with this statement?

“Even in this case, falling into the ‘linguistic trap’ is simple. The taser is in fact an instrument that we can only find in the hands of the police. Specifically, in Italy we currently have around 6 thousand devices on the street, divided between: Carabinieri, State Police and Financial Police. In addition, a number is intended for local policemen, located in around twenty cities”.

We now come to the more “economic” and practical side. In addition to physical and emotional damage, the consequences of violent episodes can be very considerable (both for officers and civilians). In a study conducted by Axon with the Institute for society and security in Brandenburg, it is estimated that the costs associated with attacks on police officers are around 760 million euros each year (in Germany alone).

“When violent acts occur, there are direct and indirect costs to consider: the former are associated with possible damage to people and things; the latter concern more strictly the police operator who, after a “violent” contact, may perhaps receive a prognosis of 15 or 20 days. The stop impacts both the organization and the costs in the strict sense. The study shows that the taser is able to reduce these costs precisely because it allows the violent act to be dissuaded from the beginning, preventing then there are a whole series of “negative” repercussions and consequences also at budget level”.

The government’s objective, as mentioned above, is to guarantee greater safety in the centers and suburbs of cities. This tool can certainly help – immediately – to achieve this goal. But what is missing is perhaps a 360-degree informative-cultural education

“We work in over 100 countries with 18 thousand police officers and we collaborate with them precisely because our experience allows us to make solutions even more appropriate in order to achieve three simple goals: guaranteeing safety, protecting life and documenting the truth. We are absolutely convinced that these tools are able to directly support the police forces and indirectly also citizens. And in this sense, training is a key element for those who work in the field, just as the right information is a key right for those on the other side of the fence.”

