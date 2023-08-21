Nfter the violent incident at the end of last week in the buffer zone of the divided island of Cyprus, the United Nations Security Council also addressed the situation on the Mediterranean island on Monday. In addition, there was a meeting in the neutral zone between officers of the UN peacekeeping force Unficyp stationed in Cyprus and representatives of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, which under international law is only recognized by Turkey.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

The incident happened after blue helmet soldiers had prevented the Turkish side from constructing a road in the buffer zone. Three blue helmets were injured and several UN vehicles damaged. The violent crackdown by Turkish Cypriots had been condemned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the US, the EU, Britain, France and China. As the only permanent member of the Security Council, Russia initially did not agree with the criticism. Turkey protected its dependent quasi-republic in northern Cyprus.

According to the Turkish statement, the construction of the road is a humanitarian project intended to make life easier for people in a village within the buffer zone. So far, the residents of the town have only been able to reach the Turkish settlement area on Cyprus via complicated detours and several checkpoints, one of which is on a British military base. It is about making it easier for the people affected to get to school, work, hospitals or go shopping, according to the Turkish side. The new road should halve the travel time between the village in no man’s land and the nearest towns.

Von der Leyen describes “threats and attacks” as unacceptable

The internationally recognized Cypriot government in Nicosia, in which Turkish interests are not represented, counters that the planned project is a precedent that must be prevented. The north is about preparing additional settlements in the buffer zone. This is not acceptable.







Meanwhile, Ersin Tatar, president of northern Turkey, has described the construction of the road as “fundamental” and announced that his government will not abandon its plans. It is “regrettable” that the UN troops tried to prevent the construction “on the sovereign territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, the Tatar was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency. The leader of the ethnic groups had previously criticized the UN troops much more severely: “With what authority and in what capacity do you hinder the work on my country?”. Those in power in northern Cyprus have been criticized for years because of the lack of a road. “No one has the right to intervene in road works carried out within the borders of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. This also applies to the United Nations.”

With this view, however, Ankara and the quasi-state in the north of EU member Cyprus, which is supported by Turkey, are pretty much alone. UN chief Guterres is calling on the island’s Turkish rulers to respect the Unficyp mission set up by the Security Council. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen described “threats and attacks” against blue helmet soldiers as unacceptable.