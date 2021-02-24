I.In the Baden-Württemberg town of Sinsheim in the Rhein-Neckar district, an unusual act of violence occurred on Wednesday afternoon: According to the current investigations by the criminal police, a 14-year-old boy is believed to have killed a 13-year-old boy on a dirt road in the vineyards. Criminal police officers cordoned off the crime scene until late in the evening.

“The 14-year-old boy is in custody, we have set up an investigation team,” said a spokesman for the Mannheim police headquarters of the FAZ. “We have an idea about what happened, but because of the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on it yet. It is an unusual case for our latitudes, ”said the spokesman.

The Capital Crimes Department of the Heidelberg Criminal Police Directorate took over the investigation with the support of the Central Forensic Technology specialists. At around 4 p.m. the police were called into the district. The officers cordoned off the crime scene and used a helicopter to get a better overview of the crime scene. According to a report in the “Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung”, this is supposed to be between Hoffenheim and Balzfeld.

According to media reports, various families are said to have been desperately looking for the 13-year-old and 14-year-old boy in the vineyards. The alleged perpetrator is said to have already been noticed by a knife attack. Police and prosecutors are likely to comment on details of the case on Thursday.