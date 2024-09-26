Mexico City.– The violence that is ravaging Sinaloa is causing losses of some 800 million pesos due to temporary business closures and a decrease in local economic activity, said the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex).

In a statement, the agency said that from January to August of this year, 194 murders have been recorded in Culiacán, according to data from the Executive Secretariat, and that more than 50 deaths have been reported in the last three weeks alone.

“The impact of this violence has affected the local economy. Temporary business closures and the reduction of commercial activities in Culiacán and other localities have generated considerable losses, harming both business owners and workers. “The halt in economic activities has left many families in a vulnerable situation, increasing uncertainty about the future of employment and financial stability in the state,” warned the Confederation.

In response, the employers’ organization condemned the violence that has shaken the state of Sinaloa in the last three weeks, seriously affecting the social and economic stability of the region.

“The seriousness of this situation is reflected in the official figures of the Union of Merchants of Culiacán, who estimate that the economic losses due to the violent events that occurred in the capital of Sinaloa exceed 800 million pesos. “This scenario is a clear example of how not only the integrity of people is being affected, but also the viability of companies and the economic development of the region,” he stressed. Therefore, Coparmex demanded that the authorities of the three levels of government act immediately and in a coordinated manner to restore peace in Sinaloa. “We make an urgent call for the government to guarantee the security of the people of Culiacán. Since the lack of this, threatens the lives of all people, endangers investment, economic growth and the stability of families. It is necessary to take concrete measures that provide a safer environment for all,” he concluded.