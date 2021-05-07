The echoes of a bloody shooting of several hours in a favela in Rio de Janeiro lasted until this Friday, a day after the police operation that ended with 25 deaths.

Although the authorities reported that the police operation against drug trafficking managed to eliminate two dozen criminals, neighbors and activists denounced abuses by agents and violation of human rights.

Shortly after dawn on Thursday, dozens of Rio de Janeiro state civil police officers stormed into Jacarezinho, a working-class favela in the northern part of the city.

They were looking for drug traffickers from one of the country’s best-known criminal organizations, Comando Vermelho, and the bodies piled up quickly.

When the fighting stopped, there were 25 dead, including one officer and 24 people whom the authorities described as “criminals.”

Tribute to the victims and protests against the police, this Friday in Rio de Janeiro, a day after a violent shooting. Photo: REUTERS

More violence

The nickname of Rio’s “Wonderful City” can often seem a cruel irony in the favelas given their extreme poverty, the violent crimes and the subjugation of drug traffickers or militias.

But even here, Thursday’s clashes were a glaring anomaly that analysts called one of the deadliest police operations in the history of the city.

And it was by far the most violent since a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling banned most of those actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bloody denouement shocked the city and drew criticism from local and international human rights organizations. And from the United Nations itself.

Members of the Police, during the police operation against drug trafficking gangs, on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: EFE

The UN Human Rights office showed “shocked“for the death of at least 25 people in a favela in Rio de Janeiro and called for an “independent” investigation about what happened.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, Thursday’s operation in Jacarezinho would be “the deadliest operation in more than a decade in Rio de Janeiro.”

The “law and order” discourse

The bloody operation also revealed the eternal division of Brazil about whether, as a local popular saying goes, “a good criminal is a dead criminal.”

A fervent sense of “law and order” fueled the successful 2018 presidential campaign of Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain living in the city.

He had the support of a large part of society with his calls to reduce legal obstacles so that agents can use lethal force against criminals.

Blood stains on the roof of one of the houses in the Jacarezinho favela, in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: AFP

The acting governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro – appointed last Saturday, after the dismissal of Wilson Witzel for corruption and an ally of Bolsonaro – said in a statement sent by e-mail that he regretted the deaths, but that the operation was “guided by a long and detailed investigative and intelligence work that took months. ”

The raid was about curb gang recruitment of teens, explained the police in a previous statement that cited Comando Vermelho’s “combat structure with soldiers equipped with rifles, grenades, bulletproof vests”.

Television footage showed a police helicopter flying low over the favela as men armed with large caliber rifles They jumped from roof to roof to flee from the authorities.

Others could not escape.

Activists and relatives of victims of Thursday’s shooting in the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro are protesting against police violence this Friday in that Brazilian city. Photo: AP

A resident told The Associated Press that a man broke into his humble home around 8 a.m., bleeding from a gunshot wound. He hid in his daughter’s room, but the police rushed in right behind him.

She and her family watched as the agents they shot the unarmed manadded.

Hours later, his blood continued to pool the floor tiles and soaked a blanket decorated with hearts.

Some 50 Jacarezinho residents later emerged into a narrow street to follow members of the state legislature’s human rights commission during an inspection. The residents shouted “Justice!” as they clapped and some raised their right fists.

The police response

Felipe Curi, Rio Civil Police Detective, denied that executions had been carried out.

“No suspects were killed. They were all traffickers or criminals who tried to take the lives of our agents and there was no other alternative,” he said at a press conference.

According to Curi, some suspects tried to take refuge in neighboring houses and six of them were arrested. Police also confiscated 16 pistols, six rifles, a machine gun, 12 grenades and a shotgun, he added.

Carlos Bolsonaro, son of the president and who is a very active city councilor on social media, backed the police. He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased agent via Twitter and avoided mentioning the other 24 fatalities or their relatives.

Jair Bolsonaro did not refer to the incident in his weekly Thursday live on Facebook.

Lula da Silva’s reaction

Bolsonaro’s main political rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pointed out that any operation that leaves two dozen dead cannot be classified as public security.

“That is the absence of a government that offers education and employment, the cause of a great deal of violence,” said Lula, who could run for president in 2022 and thus challenge Bolsonaro, who will seek his re-election.

Brazilian affiliates of international human rights groups Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called on the prosecution to fully investigate the operation.

“Although the victims are suspected of criminal association, which has not been proven, summary executions of this type are totally unjustifiable,” said Jurema Werneck, executive director of Amnesty in Brazil.

Blood stains on a house in the Jacarezinho favela, in Rio de Janeiro, after the bloody police operation on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The Rio state prosecutor’s office said in a statement sent to the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo which will investigate the allegations of violence, adding that the case requires an independent police investigation.

Prohibited operations

The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil last year banned all police operations in Rio’s favelas during the pandemic except in “absolutely exceptional” cases.

The warrant came after police shot and killed a 14-year-old in a house where there was no evidence of criminal activity. The death sparked demonstrations by the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the city’s metropolitan area for weeks.

The ruling, which remains in effect, caused a drop in police operations in the middle of last year, as reflected in the drop in the number of shootings reported by Crossfire, an NGO that monitors violence, and official figures on deaths resulting from police interventions. . But both indicators have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Rio police killed an average of more than five people a day during the first quarter of 2021, the deadliest start to the year since the state government began regularly releasing such information more than two decades ago, the Observatory of Public Safety of the Candido Mendes University.

Bolsonaro did not mention the incident Thursday night on his weekly Facebook live broadcast. the vice president Hamilton Mourão He told the press in Brasilia on Friday that it is a disgrace that the “real narcoguerrillas” continue to control areas of Rio.

Source: AP

