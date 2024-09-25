In her speech during the plenary session, Cármen Lúcia announced that she will send a letter to the PF (Federal Police), the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and the presidents of the Regional Electoral Courts, requesting priority in the investigations and trials of acts that violate Electoral Law and citizenship.

She emphasized the need to investigate cases of violence that have become recurrent in the 2024 municipal elections. “It is necessary for the honorable people of the country, who want to understand the proposals that the candidates have for their city, to be forced to watch abject and criminal scenes, which reduce politics to scenes of fighting, unreason and news of crimes”he stated.

The minister did not mention names, but the statement came 1 day after the advisor to the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcal (PRTB), Nahuel Medina, punched the marketing executive for the mayor’s reelection campaign Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Duda Lima, during the debate promoted by Grupo Flow on Monday (23.set).

Watch the moment of the attack (1min9s):

This was not the first debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo to be interrupted by aggression.

On September 15, candidate José Luiz Datena (PSDB) attacked Marçal with a chair during the debate TV Culturaresulting in Datena’s expulsion and Marçal’s referral to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital.