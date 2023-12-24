An Interpol agent shot to death by two hitmen on a motorcycle. A prisoner who had just regained his freedom, murdered along with his wife by motorized criminals. Two ministers, very close to the president, dismissed for their responsibility in delivering a passport to a mega-wanted drug trafficker.

Episodes like the previous ones have become tragically common in several Latin American countries, but these are different: the first occurred in Curridabat, Costa Rica; the second, 5,326 kilometers away, in the parking lot of the El Manzano prison, in Concepcion, Chile; and the third in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The cases agree that it is organized crime, in countries where this type of event was not frequent. And this year is marking a before and after for Costa Rica, Chile and Uruguay. An awakening to a reality already present, but insufficiently weighed in its real dimension.

In the case of Costa Rica, the figures show an evident crisis: homicides increased by 42% from one year to the next (as of November). And of the 836 people murdered so far in 2023, 682 died from gunshot attacks.

In Costa Rica a classic 'modus operandi' has become common: that of two hitmen on motorcycle who unload their weapons at a victim and then flee the scene, as happened to the agent stationed at Interpol murdered at the beginning of October while he was in his car in the middle of an operation (in that attack another agent was injured).

Every year there is a real decrease in the amount of drugs seized.

In a note to AFP, the Costa Rican Minister of Public Security (Interior), Mario Zamora, said that organized crime in that country is a “cancer that was not detected in time,” so it must be controlled to “prevent it from doing metastasis”.

Gustavo Araya, a political scientist at the University of Costa Rica, maintains that without a doubt the crimes have become more violent due to drug trafficking, in the context of a government that, according to Araya, has had a “lax” policy regarding this crime. “It has been shown with data that each year there is a real decrease in the amount of drugs seized,” he says.

Araya adds that the government also had a kind of denial about the problem, until this year when there were changes in the security authorities. For Araya, “there was a suspicious laxity.” The political scientist also points to the article in the newspaper El Universal of Mexico, which published that the Rodrigo Chaves government He would have agreed with drug gangs to lower the homicide rate, just as the Salvadoran government of Nayib Bukele did at some point.

And in Chile, too



Gastón López left the Concepción prison, in southern Chile, at dawn on October 27 and walked to the parking lot where his wife was waiting for him. He had barely taken his first steps as a free man when they were shot at from a speeding motorcycle. Both died. To this day it is not known who murdered him, but it is suspected that in prison he got into a fight with a top Venezuelan drug trafficker.

Four weeks later, a man waiting in the parking lot of the Santiago 1 prison in the Chilean capital was burned in his car.

“These are causes basically linked to national organized crime, which has to do with settling scores for previous disputes, but also for links with drug trafficking,” said the coordinating prosecutor of the Organized Crime and Homicide Team, Héctor Barros Vásquez.

Added to this are three dismembered bodies found in several cities, while the kidnappings and the proven presence of the 'Aragua Train' – a Venezuelan criminal organization, with a presence in several Latin American countries – have captured public attention, especially in the north ( transit zone for cocaine leaving Bolivia).

(We recommend: How does the Boric government look after the rejection of the new Constitution proposal in Chile?)

In Chile, homicides rose in five years from 845 (2018) to 1,322 (2022), according to the 'First national report on completed homicides', and it is precisely the northern regions of Chile that have the highest homicide rates per inhabitant.

However, the Government has been changing its opinion on the issue.

the same president Gabriel Boric He came out at the end of November to recognize the increase in violent crimes and to make a self-criticism for the obstacles that his sector put in place when it was in opposition. “Public safety is the central concern in our country and we know this in the Government, and we are in a complex situation,” he said in a meeting with the National Chamber of Commerce.

This is far from what he thought just a month ago, when he publicly criticized the newspapers for focusing on the negative: “When I read the newspaper headlines, the truth is I read the newspapers little at this point, the desire to prefer the bad (news),” he said in October at a meeting with businessmen.

The Marset case in Uruguay



In Uruguay, the case of Sebastian Marset It highlighted the fragility of the State in the face of the influence of organized crime and the danger that institutions will end up infected.

Two ministers, the chancellor Francisco Bustillo and the Minister of the Interior, Luis Heber, had to resign after it was revealed that the Government tried to hide WhatsApp messages that showed that the Foreign Ministry had given a passport to the renowned drug trafficker when he was arrested in the Arab Emirates. That document allowed him to leave the Asian country and evade justice.

This year his case emerged in the news when authorities in Bolivia tried to catch Marset in an operation from which he managed to escape. In that country he was an owner and player in a Santa Cruz de la Sierra soccer team. In a clandestine interview with a Uruguayan journalist, Marset maintained that he was able to elude the police because a high-ranking official in the highland country warned him.

The Marset case has put the increase in drug trafficking in that country on the public agenda. The figures justify that concern. For example, the cocaine seizures at the Carrasco airport, the main airport in the country, multiplied by six compared to 2022, and the Paraná-Paraguay waterway and the port of Montevideo have even been syndicated by a foreign president, Gustavo Petroas one of the main exit routes for cocaine to Europe.

(You may be interested: Temporary in Uruguay leaves two dead, including a minor)

Expansion of drug trafficking



For Daniel Rico, director of C-Análisis and consultant in risk analysis and prevention of illegal economies, drug trafficking had already expanded to various Latin American countries “in an invisible way with respect to crime, but visible in terms of the co-option of public agents, links with private companies, public policy decisions, etc.”

Rico relates that, for example, about 12 years ago some documents from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) were released “in which it was explained that Ecuador was the Disneyland of drug trafficking and that the Cali cartel had more companies.” there than in Colombia itself.”

The expert explains that the same thing is currently happening in other countries in the region that have not yet experienced explosions of violence, such as Ecuador currently (where a presidential candidate was even murdered this year).

The expressions of violence of organized crime, according to Rico, “are very determined by the dissociative capacity that the States have or even the agreements they have with the gangs, when we find these expressions of violence it is because the agreements between the same criminality have been broken. or with the State and there is competition with new actors.” And in that competition there may also be a new fight for capture state agents or local politicians. There are already cases in Chile, for example, of carabineros (police officers considered the least corrupt in Latin America) who worked for drug traffickers.

This undermines democracy in different ways, starting with public faith. And it can lead to the arrival of authoritarianism that promises a heavy hand.

(Keep reading: Latin America stops the trend to the left in 2023, what explains this phenomenon?)

In the case of Chile, for example, the right-wing Republican Party obtained a resounding victory in the plebiscite this year to elect the councilors in charge of drafting the second proposal for a new Constitution. His speech focused on the harsh hand against irregular migrants, who are accused of the increase in crime. José Antonio Kastconsidered the main champion of this trend, leads the popularity polls and is emerging as a favorite for the next presidential elections.

In Costa Rica, political scientist Gustavo Araya maintains that it is still too early to know if the current scenario will influence the appearance of populists of megaprisons and heavy hand. But he considers that in his country there is already damage to the system of checks and balances. “There are several doors that have been opened by populist autocracy,” he says.

Araya also maintains that we must pay attention to something in his country, common in Latin America and that generates the ideal environment for organized crime: inequality. “That's our backdrop,” he says.

CRISTIAN ASCENCIO

CONNECTS (**)