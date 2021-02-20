M.yanmar’s generals are increasingly using gun violence to control the protests against their coup and to force strikers back to work. Two people died of their injuries after shooting at demonstrators in Myanmar on Saturday and around 30 people were injured. According to reports in the local press, police in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, tried to use live ammunition to force the protesters to retreat. Various shots can be heard on video recordings. Photos from the site of the clashes show people with bloody wounds on their legs, arms and heads. It was unclear whether these came from rubber bullets or live ammunition.

According to the rescue workers, a man died of his head injuries at the site of the conflict. Another man later died as a result of a gunshot wound in his chest. On Friday, a 20-year-old woman who had been hit in the head ten days earlier died in the hospital. By turning the guns on their own people, the generals show that they have not changed in the past ten years of economic and political opening. They now seem to be following a pattern similar to that used in the bloody crackdown on democracy protests in 1988 and 2007.

In addition to live ammunition, the security forces used rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators. They also spread a climate of fear. 546 politicians and activists have now been arrested, many of them in night raids. State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained at her home in the capital, Naypyidaw, since she was ousted on February 1. It is significant that the military is driving the escalation in cities like Mandalay and smaller towns and not in the largest city of Yangon, where most of the media companies are based and where the digitally networked youth take to the streets.

But the generals are evidently much more concerned about the movement of civil disobedience, which more and more workers, employees and civil servants have joined in the past two to three weeks than about this young protest movement. In other places too, people protested again on Saturday. In Yangon and Naypyidaw, young people met for mourning ceremonies for the woman named Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who died on Friday. An improvised memorial was built. Confrontations between thousands of demonstrators and the police took place again in the city of Myitkyina in the north.

Most of the demonstrators in Mandalay on Saturday were employees of the Yadanarpon shipyard on Myanmar’s largest river, the Irrawaddy, who had previously gone on strike in solidarity with the protests. As the local press reported, clashes broke out when the police arrived at the shipyard in dozen of troop vans that morning to force the strikers to go back to work. “They suddenly started beating and arresting people. They also destroyed motorcycles. When people tried to fight back, they started shooting, ”a local resident told the online magazine The Irrawaddy.

First rubber bullets, then live ammunition?

The residents are said to have tried to prevent the police from entering the shipyard. After that, the shipyard workers and the police stood facing each other for hours. The police initially shot the demonstrators with rubber bullets. Apparently slingshots were also used. A woman had already been injured in the head. Only later did the police apparently use live ammunition.

The harsh reaction may have something to do with the fact that the generals rely on the professional groups involved in the movement to keep the country going. A week ago, the coup general and new ruler, Min Aung Hlaing, contacted the state officials directly and called on them to return to their jobs immediately. A few days ago, security forces in Mandalay had taken similar action against state railroad workers who had also joined the civil disobedience movement.

Resistance from doctors, teachers, and even government officials also shows that the military’s claim that a large part of the population backs them is not true. Again and again they assert that it was a legal seizure of power in accordance with the constitution. They present themselves as the guardians of democracy and justify their coup with alleged electoral fraud by the civil government, which has since been deposed. But by using brute force against the people, the military contradict their own assertions.