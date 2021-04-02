D.he CNN journalist Clarissa Ward has reported from various war zones. In this respect, she was more than prepared for her visit to Myanmar. She probably didn’t expect the controversy her visit sparked. This was sparked by the fact that Ward had apparently arrived at the behest of the military, who had taken power in Myanmar a good two months ago, and the interview with the coup general Min Aung Hlaing. Many critics feared that the station’s “international chief correspondent” might be deceived by the generals.

Criticism turned to anger when unconfirmed reports surfaced on Friday that the correspondent’s interlocutors were supposed to have been taken away by suspected secret service employees after the interview. It cannot be denied, however, that there is currently no other option for foreign journalists to get to Myanmar than at the special invitation of the military.

Even more brutal action by the army

With increasingly harsh methods, the army tries to prevent its atrocities from reaching the outside world. Many local journalists have been arrested and threatened. It was also revealed on Friday that the military had issued orders to block wireless broadband access. Together with the existing restrictions, large parts of the country are now cut off from the Internet for longer.

For the attacks by the military, this “darkness” should mean that they will only become more brutal, said Matthew Smith of the organization Fortify Rights at an online event on Friday. The acts of violence committed by the military are best known through countless reports, photos and videos shared on the Internet. But so far they have only generated a half-hearted international response. The UN Security Council only discussed the situation in Myanmar again on Thursday. The use of force was then condemned, but sanctions were reportedly again rejected by China.





Knowledge has never been more valuable

Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and get F + for three months for € 1 per week.



READ NOW FOR € 1 / WEEK



The situation has deteriorated rapidly. According to the human rights organization AAPP, at least 543 people have been killed since the coup, most of them shot by the military and police. According to Save the Children, more than 40 children are among the dead. The UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, had warned the Security Council of a bloodbath and civil war “on a previously unknown scale”. Nevertheless, people in Myanmar took to the streets again on Friday.

They commemorated the victims with a “flower strike”. Activists called for flowers to be laid as a token of mourning at bus stops and other public places where people had been killed. Some once again demanded the release of the imprisoned State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. In addition to other charges, she is now also accused of violating a state secret law. On Thursday, the 75-year-old politician appeared again in court by video.

According to the lawyers, who also had contact with her via video for the first time, she is apparently in good health. Some party friends from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) are meanwhile working feverishly to forge a broad front of resistance against the junta. They want to announce the formation of a “national unity government” shortly. It relies on the elected MPs, the ethnic rebel army, the civil disobedience movement and various parties, Sasa, a spokesman for the counter-government of a group of parliamentarians, said at the online event on Friday. “We try to be as inclusive as we can,” said Sasa, who, like many people in Southeast Asia, has only one name.



Fires during the April 1st protests against military rule in Mandalay, Myanmar

:



Image: EPA





The counter-government also announced on Thursday that it would repeal the controversial constitution from 2008 and pass a new constitution that provides for a federal state in Myanmar. This is primarily a symbolic step. The counter-government is persecuted by the military and operates underground. It can hardly enforce its resolutions. In spite of this, their advances met with a great response in the protest movement. Protesters across the country set fire to copies of the 2008 constitution at rallies on Thursday.