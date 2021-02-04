A mayor of the Mexican state of Oaxaca was shot to death today while traveling in his truck, adding to the long list of crimes in Mexico.

The victim is Leobardo Ramos Lázaro, municipal president of Chahuites, who was shot while traveling through the Isthmus region, according to the State Attorney General’s Office on Twitter.

The judicial authorities are advancing in the investigations to determine the responsibility and motives of the crime, although they are unknown for now. The attack went directly to Ramos Lázaro, since there were no other secondary victims.

The truck in which Leobardo Ramos Lázaro was murdered. Photo / Twitter

Experts from the State Attorney General’s Office began the investigation at the site and cordoned off the site, where they collected evidence leading to the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

Ramos Lázaro served as mayor of Chahuites for the second time since January 2019 and his term ended at the end of the year, on December 31. He was reelected on behalf of the Citizen Movement Party, after breaking with the Party of the Democratic Revolution.

The murder of Ramos Lázaro joins that of Juan Antonio Acosta, local deputy of the state of Guanajuato, who planned to run for mayor of the Juventino Rosas municipality, and was also gunned down on January 12.

Acosta was shot while exercising on Calle Venustiano Carranza on the corner of Francisco I. Madero. The murder took place around 09:00 in the morning and the experts found at least seven bullet shells in the area.

Guanajuato has been facing an escalation of violence since the beginning of the year due to the actions of organized crime gangs. Since 2016, dozens of acting, elected municipal presidents and former mayors of different parties have been assassinated in Mexico, according to associations of local authorities.

Chahuites. The town of Oaxaca where the crime occurred. Photo / Twitter

The municipal president of Chahuites had a crossroads during his first term with Father Alejandro Solalinde, who three years ago called him “the Oaxacan Trump” because he tried to close the extension of the “Brothers on the road” shelter.

The facilities of this initiative, created to support Central American migrants who transit through Mexico on their way to the United States, were in this town that borders Chiapas, whose government was in the hands of Ramos Lázaro.

In addition, last year Ramos Lázaro faced several accusations of acts of corruption by the Democratic Front for the Defense of the People, which reported him to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Congress of the Union.

With information from agencies