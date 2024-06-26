The Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) published this June 25 the monthly report corresponding to the month of May, in which alarming figures are released against the women in Mexico.

According to the analysis, the The month of May 2024 recorded the highest number of murdered women so far this year in Mexico, with a total of 255 cases of violence registered in different states of the country.

This data represents a 14.3% increase compared to April, which reported 223 cases of intentional homicide. The average of eight women murdered per day highlights the seriousness of the situation.

Annual analysis of violence against women

From January to May 2024, Mexico recorded 1,094 murders of women, excluding femicides. The monthly figures show a progressive increase: 199 in January, 219 in February, 198 in March, 223 in April and 255 in May, evidencing a worrying trend.

Regarding the geographical distribution of these crimes, Guanajuato tops the list with 148 casesfollowed by Baja California with 123, and the State of Mexico with 95. Although in absolute terms some states have more cases, the homicide rate per 100 thousand inhabitants reveals a different perspective.

That is to say, Colima leads this statistic with a rate of 12.99, followed by Baja California with 6.13 and Guanajuato with 4.44. These data underline the urgent need for targeted strategies to address gender-based violence in the most affected regions.

In addition to homicides, statistics show an alarming increase in injury victims, with a record 7,277 cases reported in May. This figure reflects a daily average of 234 injured women.

While family violence has also reached historic figures in May, with 27,499 investigation folders opened by prosecutors’ offices nationwide.

As of the closing of this note, government authorities have not issued any statement regarding the violence figures.