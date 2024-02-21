Authorities in the state of Michoacán, in Mexico, discovered ten clandestine graves this Tuesday, with corpses in an advanced state of decomposition, in an agricultural area of ​​the municipality of Tarímbaro.

The State Attorney General's Office (FGE) reported that the graves were found by farmers who were clearing land in the vicinity of the town called La Noria, near a dam.

The Prosecutor's Office personnel carried out various excavations that allowed the discovery of the ten clandestine graves, with the bodies of seven men and four women.

The bodies were sent to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), in the adjacent city of Morelia, capital of Michoacán, where the authorities preliminarily They have discovered that the victims were tortured before being killed, possibly by gunshot wounds.

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office for the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crimes of Forced Disappearance and Disappearance Committed by Individuals, an area that functions as a subdivision of the State Prosecutor's Office, has attracted the case due to the possibility that the victims are part of the search warrants for persons. , inaugurated in 2024 in Michoacán.

In the first 51 days of this year, Michoacán adds a total of 231 violent homicides that are possibly related to the fight between drug cartels.

Information from the government of Michoacán, headed by Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla and related to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reveals that in eAt least 14 criminal organizations or drug trafficking cartels operate in the state.



Among these criminal groups, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Los Viagras, Blancos de Troya, Los Caballeros Templarios, Los Reyes Cartel, Tepalcatepec Cartel, Los Correa Cartel and La Familia Michoacana stand out, among others.

Organized crime gangs also dispute control of the theft and trafficking of fuel, which they extract from Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) pipelines, which run from the refinery in the municipality of Salamanca, in the state of Guanajuato, to the Storage Terminal and Office (TAD) in Tarímbaro.

EFE

