The authorities raised to 18 the death toll in a series of armed attacks carried out on Saturday in the city of Reynosa, in northern Mexico.

Four of them they were suspected criminals killed by security forces, and the rest civilians, officials said.

The governor of the state of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, condemned on Sunday the events in which “innocent citizens” lost their lives And, through a statement, he said that “the motive for these acts that directly affected the civilian population is being investigated.”

The attacks took place on Saturday afternoon at various points in eastern Reynosa, a city neighboring McAllen, Texas, by armed individuals who they were aboard several vehicles. The shootings prompted the mobilization of the army, the National Guard, the state police and the state prosecutor’s office, which were deployed throughout the city.

A fired vehicle is found in front of a school in the ghost town of Paraíso de Tepila. AP Photo

The first inquiries indicated that the gunmen fired directly against 14 people who, according to the governor, were civilians.

During the deployment of the security forces, police elements they located some of the alleged attackers.

“The individuals resisted and attacked police personnel, who repelled the attack. 4 of the armed civilians died” said in a statement the State Coordination Group for the Construction of La Paz in Tamaulipas, which integrates all the security forces that operate in the entity.

One of the alleged criminals died in the vicinity of the border bridge that connects Reynosa with McAllen, a strategic point of organized crime to control all types of illegal traffic, especially that of migrants. The other three suspects were killed by security forces shortly thereafter.

Authorities detained on Saturday a person who was carrying two women in the trunk of a car, apparently kidnapped, and secured three pickup trucks, as well as a long gun.

Maki Esther Ortiz Domínguez, mayor of Reynosa, requested on Saturday the clarification of what happened through her Twitter account and claimed that “citizens are protected from these violent acts”

The orginazed crime

Reynosa is a city of great activity of organized crime and also an important point of illegal migrant crossings, as well as their expulsion.

In this region, the easternmost part of the border between Mexico and the United States, operates the Gulf Cartel, although different groups within this organization have maintained an internal struggle since 2017 to control key territories for drug trafficking and human trafficking. Apparently one of the cells from a nearby town is the one that entered Reynosa and committed the attacks.

Security is one of the great pending issues of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The president assures that he is fighting the causes, and since the beginning of his government, in December 2018, he advocated the slogan of “hugs, not bullets” to treat criminals, while insisting on fighting corruption to stop the infiltration of organized crime among the authorities. But the violence continues.

“Criminal organizations must receive from the Federal Government a clear, explicit and forceful signal that there will be no spaces for impunity, nor tolerance for their reprehensible criminal behaviors, ” demanded the governor on Sunday, from the opposition National Action Party. “In my government there will be no truce for the violent,” said García Cabeza de Vaca.

However, García Cabeza de Vaca is being investigated by the federal prosecutor’s office for organized crime and money laundering. The prosecution managed to get Congress to withdraw his jurisdiction and for a judge to order his capture, but García Cabeza de Vaca challenged these resolutions – a dispute that reached the Supreme Court and is still unsolved – and insisted that the accusation against him It is due to a plan by the López Obrador government to attack him just for being an opponent.

The problems of the Tamaulipas authorities, the state that gave birth to Los Zetas -now converted into the Northeast Cartel and where the Gulf Cartel continues to operate- they are not new.

Several of its former governors, all from the now opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party, they have faced charges of corruption and organized crime. One of them, Tomás Yarrington, was extradited to the United States from Italy in 2018 on drug trafficking charges.

Source: AP

PB