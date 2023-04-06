Home page politics

Split

Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City hours after clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount (pictured April 5, 2023). © Mahmoud Illean/AP +++ dpa picture radio +++

For the second night in a row, clashes between police and Palestinians broke out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The situation remains tense.

Jerusalem – On the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, there have been violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians. Dozens of people, some of them masked, threw firecrackers and stones, the Israeli police said on Wednesday. They also tried to barricade themselves in the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The officials expelled the “violent rioters” according to their own statements.

Palestinians and Israeli security forces are once again clashing in historically contested territory

Palestinians and Israeli security forces had already clashed on Wednesday night. According to the Israeli police, more than 350 people were arrested after “troublemakers” barricaded themselves inside the al-Aqsa mosque. Stones were thrown at officials and firecrackers were set off. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated 37 injured people after the clashes, some of them after their release from police custody.

On the area around the Al-Aqsa Mosque it came to the violent confrontations in recent years – especially during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, when tens of thousands of believers visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The latest riots came amid Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover, which began on Wednesday. Judaism reveres the Temple Mount as its holiest site. For Muslims, the hill with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site after Mecca and Medina. Around two years ago, the situation on the Temple Mount escalated into an eleven-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

After the conflict on the Temple Mount: renewed rocket fire from the Gaza Strip

After the incidents in the mosque became known, rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel on Wednesday, after which Israel responded with its own attacks. Also early Thursday morning, several rockets flew in the direction of Israel. According to the Israeli military, seven of the projectiles exploded in the air.

According to media reports, the militant complained Islamic Jihad the rocket fire for himself. He was a reaction “to the events in Jerusalem”. The Iran-financed Palestinian organization is primarily active in the Gaza Strip, from where it regularly launches rocket attacks on Israel (AFP/dpa/bme).