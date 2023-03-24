What is happening in France?

In Paris, where the General Labor Confederation (CGT) announced the participation of 800,000 people, compared to 119,000 according to the Ministry of the Interior, violent acts were soon recorded, especially the throwing of stones and bottles and the firing of firecrackers at the security forces, with the smashing of facades and bus stops and the burning of containers. Waste.

Police announced the arrest of 14 people just before 17:00 (1600 GMT).

The police also revealed that “about a thousand” of “extremist elements” were present in the demonstration, adding that the incidents were confined to a secondary convoy, while the unions’ convoy was advancing “normally”.

Throughout the demonstration, these people, dressed in black, wearing masks and eyeglasses, vandalized small restaurants, banks and storefronts, according to AFP journalists.

Security forces intervened with the aim of “disintegrating” these people, the police added.

On Tuesday, French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin announced that “12,000 policemen and gendarmes” had been mobilized Thursday in France, including “five thousand in Paris” for this new day of trade union action.

What does French President Emmanuel Macron say?

This reform is necessary, it does not make me happy, I wish I had not done it, but that is also why I committed myself to it.

I am not seeking re-election.. But between the short-term opinion polls about my popularity and the public interest of the country, I choose the public interest of the country.

If I have to put up with unpopularity, I will.

There is no solution but to work more.

I hope that the reform will be implemented by the end of the year, so that things can get back on track.

Head of government Elizabeth Bourne She has my confidence to lead this government team, and I invite her to expand the majority.

What you should know about the controversial retirement system