The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) reported that a container with essential items for mothers of newborns and their babies was looted on Saturday (16) in the main port of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, at a time when the Caribbean country is experiencing an increase in gang violence.

Unicef ​​reported that “essential items for maternal, neonatal and child survival were taken, including resuscitators and related equipment”. The terminal has been dominated since last week by armed groups, who have more than 260 containers of humanitarian aid in their possession.

The Unicef ​​representative in Haiti, Bruno Maes, stated that the looting “occurs at a critical moment, when children need these materials most.”

Last Monday (11), Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that he will resign as soon as a transitional government is formed.

Armed groups staged violent protests demanding the departure of the prime minister, who disrespected a 2022 agreement endorsed by the international community to call elections and leave power until last month.

He has governed the country as prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021, which inflamed disputes between gangs that dominate practically the entire Haitian territory.

Even with the announcement of Henry's departure, violence continues in the country. Haitian authorities reported that police seized firearms and unblocked roads in an operation in the Delmas neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, controlled by gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

The police stated that “several criminals” were killed in the operation, carried out on Friday night (15).

On Saturday, the United States Embassy in Haiti reported that, as Port-au-Prince airport remains closed, it is organizing a flight to evacuate American citizens from the country via Cape Haitian airport, “assuming” that the situation in that area “remains stable.” .