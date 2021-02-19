In a psychiatric hospital in Lower Saxony there is a terrible crime on Friday night. Two patients are dead. The police overwhelmed the alleged perpetrator.

Munich / Lüneburg – Two dead, several injured, use of pepper spray: A terrible crime occurred in the night from Thursday to Friday in Lüneburg (Lower Saxony).

As the Picture newspaper reports, a 21-year-old psychiatric patient is under strong suspicion of having killed two other residents.

The alleged perpetrator was therefore overwhelmed by several police officers. The young man is said to have previously killed a 54-year-old by violence in the neck, and a 56-year-old patient died a few hours later in a hospital from his life-threatening injuries. According to initial findings, these are said to have been inflicted on him by the suspect.

The record of the arrest reads spectacularly: The police were alerted around 2:10 a.m. because the patient on the ward allegedly attacked fellow patients and nurses.

When the officers arrived, the alleged perpetrator loudly pelted the police officers image with objects. Only several police officers were finally able to overpower him – using pepper spray.

They handcuffed the aggressive man. According to the report, the man also slightly injured two nurses, aged 42 and 61. The police have started the investigation into the course of events. (pm)