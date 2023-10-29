A group of ultras Olympique Marseille stoned the bus Lyon and his coach, the Italian Fabio Grossowas injured, before reaching the Velodrome stadium, where both teams were to play a league match that was suspended due to these incidents.

On the way to the Marseille stadium, radical fans of the local club threw objects at the vehicle. The bus windows burst and the coach was one of the main victims. Grosso appeared through the tunnel towards the locker room with a bloody face.

His assistant, Raffaele Longo, was injured in the eye and some of the players of the

Lyon were hit by the glass of the vehicle’s windows and hit by objects thrown by the fans.

Another bus carrying Lyon fans was also hit by objects that caused the windows to break. The tension caused, with some 600 Lyon fans present in the French Mediterranean city, led the authorities to open a crisis cell to analyze the situation and the possible suspension of the match.

Finally, its referee, François Letexier, assured that it would not be played after confirming that Lyon did not want to take the field to face the duel, which was to begin at 8:45 p.m. local time and which closed the tenth day of the French league.

This is how Fabio Grosso, Lyon coach, arrived at the Vélodrome stadium after a stone hit him in the eye. It’s amazing that this keeps happening. Shameful. The OL players seem to be going out to play despite the unfortunate incident. https://t.co/XIze2JIJkd — Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) October 29, 2023

