Eight vehicles incinerated and wrecked in the coastal city of Esmeraldas, capital of the Ecuadorian province of the same name, bordering Colombia, They were recorded on Friday night, without the reasons or those responsible for the unusual violent acts being known so far.

Videos of incinerated vehicles circulated on social networks, as well as images of a group of passengers on a bus. lying on the floor in an apparent attempt to protect themselves from gunshots.

The newspaper Expreso, from the coastal city of Guayaquil, noted that The violent acts are apparently a consequence of operations carried out by the Police and the Armed Forces in an attempt to restore peace in the town.

For its part, Vistazo magazine noted that “preliminarily, “These events would be linked to clashes between organized crime groups.”



Citing police reports, the Expreso newspaper noted that in the 26 de Junio ​​neighborhood, for example, “armed groups were stopping vehicles to commit robberies, while in the vicinity of the men's rehabilitation center and in 'Aire Libre', shootings have been recorded that have plunged local residents into anxiety.”

Local press reports show that the incidents They were registered in seven sectors of Esmeraldas, one of the most violent cities in the country.

The National Police reported on its X account (formerly Twitter) that it has deployed its operational and investigative units to find those responsible and place them under the orders of the competent authorities.

For its part, the Government of Esmeraldas condemned the “violent acts recorded this Friday night” and asked citizens to remain calm, according to the press.

For her part, legislator Paola Cabezas, former governor (representative of the Executive in the Government of Rafael Correa) in Esmeraldas, pointed out that In his city, no one knows about Plan Fénix, as the project of the current Government of Daniel Noboa to combat insecurity is called.

“And the Phoenix Plan? In Esmeraldas no one knows about it. At the end of the year there is anxiety and hopelessness in my land,” he wrote on his X account.

By that means, He told Noboa that “as long as there is no peace in every corner of the country, we cannot speak of a successful government. “We govern for life and in my province we pray not to lose it.”

The assemblywoman accompanied her message with some of the videos that circulated on social networks about the violent events in Esmeraldas.

And the Phoenix Plan? In #Emeralds nobody knows him. At the end of the year there is anxiety and despair in my land.

President @DanielNoboaOk As long as there is no PEACE in every corner of the country, we cannot speak of a successful government. It is governed for LIFE and in my province… pic.twitter.com/r5JFS5Z5EP — Paola Cabezas Castillo (@PaolaCabezasC) December 30, 2023

Ecuador closed 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths in its history, registering 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants, but the trend for this year can reach, and even exceed, 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, according to security experts.

The authorities attribute the high levels of violence to organized crime linked to drug trafficking, which has its gateway for drugs to the United States and Europe on the country's coasts.

EFE