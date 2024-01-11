On the night of this Wednesday, January 11, residents reported fire explosions inside of the Esmeraldas Men's Rehabilitation Center, province located in the coastal region of Ecuador. The National Police of the neighboring country has not issued official statements about what happened.

Different videos and testimonies were published on social networks that affirm hear gunshots in the Lucha de los Pobres neighborhood and towns near the Esmeralda men's prison. According to what was reported, the detonations would come from the penitentiary of the coastal city.

Apparently, the violence occurred around 10:40 p.m. and they would have lasted more than half an hour.

Local media explain that, according to the first reports of the confrontation, those involved would be members of a criminal group inside the correctional facility.

Until now the National Police has not reported any news or statements about what was reported by users on social networks.

The authorities are carrying out operations to appease the wave of violence in Ecuador which began last Tuesday, January 9. In this sense, the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador, Jaime Vela, announced this Wednesday that in the operations carried out against the attacks and disturbances generated by organized crime groups “329 terrorists” have been arrested and five have been killed.

Last night, the Ecuadorian Police published on their 'X' account the success in two operations in the affected province, which resulted in the arrest of 4 criminals for criminal activities. Two of them, according to reports, would be involved in “terrorist acts.”

Balance of the day of violence in Ecuador

Since Monday, the main cities of the Latin American country have been shaken by a series of acts of violence that were detonated with riots in six prisons.

After what happened, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, decreed, on Tuesday, the existence of a “internal armed conflict” by the actions of transnational organized crime groups, which he described as “terrorist organizations and belligerent non-state actors.”

Until now, A total of 139 prison officials, including guards and administrative staff, remain held in at least five prisons. The head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador stated that there are no wounded or dead soldiers and that “there is no hostage who has been killed.”

The military chief indicated that the operations have been oriented, above all, against the gangs known as 'Tiguerones', 'Los Lobos' and 'Los Choneros'.

It was also reported that in the different operations carried out in the last two days 61 firearms have been seizedamong other materials used by criminals.

