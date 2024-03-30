Quito (AFP) – A group of armed men entered and kidnapped eleven local tourists, including several minors, in the coastal province of Manabí, in southwestern Ecuador. The authorities confirmed the arrest of two people in this case and indicated that apparently the criminals confused the travelers with members of a rival gang. Additionally, on Friday four people, including a soldier, were murdered in the city of Manta, in Manabí. The attacks take place in the midst of the state of emergency decreed by the Government due to the wave of violence by organized crime in the country and on the eve of a key popular consultation.

Despite the state of emergency that has been in force since January by order of the Government, violence in Ecuador persists. Six Ecuadorian adults and five children, who had arrived at the resort of Ayampe, in the southwest of the country, on Thursday afternoon, March 28, were kidnapped the next day by around twenty armed people who broke into their hotel.

The victims were subjected to “interrogations” and five adults were found with gunshot wounds on a nearby road, said local police commander Richard Vaca.

The tourists had no ties to criminal organizations, but the attackers “apparently confused these individuals as their adversaries in (…) the micro-trafficking dispute in the sector,” added the Police Chief.

In the capture operation, automatic rifles, pistols, explosives and ammunition were seized.

Ecuador, once one of the most peaceful countries in Latin America, is under the yoke of criminal gangs that drug trafficking routes are disputed with blood and fire. A cycle of violence that has caused an increase in the homicide rate, which went from 6 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018 to a record of 43 in 2023.

President Daniel Noboa expressed his “solidarity with the families” of the victims on Saturday on his X account.

“This is a sign that narcoterrorism and its allies are looking for spaces to terrify us, but they will not succeed,” the president warned.

In January, Noboa declared the nation in internal armed conflict, after a violent attack by criminal gangs that left around twenty dead, attacks on the press, explosions and more than 200 kidnappings in prisons and streets.

Any attack against an Ecuadorian is an attack on Ecuador. What happened in Santa Elena and Manabí reminds us that the battle continues. The National Police is deployed and as a result we have captured one of Ayampe's kidnappers, we will not rest until… pic.twitter.com/2brJHWzmhB — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) March 30, 2024



Uptick in violence before popular consultation

Despite the state of emergency that has been in force since January by order of the Government, the violence in Ecuador does not stop. On Friday four people, including a soldier, were murdered in the city of Manta, in Manabí.

Last weekend the mayor of San Vicente, in that same province, was shot in a new case of political violence. His death is added to the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, in 2023.

On Wednesday, a riot in a prison in Guayaquil (southwest) left three prisoners dead and six injured. This occurred in the same prison from which Adolfo “Fito” Macías, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, one of the main gangs in the country, escaped.

According to Noboa, the prison revolt and recent violence “are not isolated events,” as they occurred on the “eve of a popular consultation.” promoted by the Government. In X's account, the president blamed “narco-terrorists” and their “political allies” for the riot.

Noboa, in power since November, called a referendum on April 21 to consult Ecuadorians on whether or not to toughen measures to confront drug trafficking. Among the questions is the free way for the military to support the police without the need for a state of exception, the extradition of Ecuadorians related to organized crime and the increase in penalties for terrorism and drug trafficking.

Ecuadorian prisons are centers of operations for drug trafficking gangs linked to cartels in Colombia and Mexico. Since 2021, constant armed clashes between these criminal groups have left more than 460 prisoners dead.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the largest cocaine producers in the world, Ecuador years ago became a logistics center for shipping drugs to the United States and Europe.

With AFP