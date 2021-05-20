2020 was the most violent year in more than a decade for human rights defenders in Colombia because of the murder of 199 leaders who worked for life, territory or peace, as disclosed on Thursday by the non-governmental program Somos Defensores, which described it as “disastrous”.

That figure represents an increase of 60.4% in relation to 2019, the year in which there were 124 murders.

“From 2010, when 32 incidents were registered, there were 199 murders in 2020, which represents an increase of 522% (167 more cases), even surpassing 2018, which at the time presented the highest figure with 155 cases”, warned We Are Defenders.

Who killed?

Of the 199 murders, 124 were committed by unknown persons, 30 by paramilitaries, 25 for dissent from the FARC, nine for the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), eight for the public force and three for “others.”

The organization also recorded 969 individual attacks against 942 human rights, indigenous, peasant, community, community, victim, environmental, LGBTI, youth, women’s, or academic leaders.

Military of the Colombian Army. Photo: archive

“This translates into an increase of 15% in relation to 2019,” said Somos Defensores, who considers the attacks an attack against “the health of Colombian democracy.”

According to the study, 62.3% of the attacks were threats; 20.5% murders; 8.2% attacks; 3.1% arbitrary arrests; 2.9% prosecutions; 2.6% disappearances and 0.4% information theft.

Violence in the midst of a pandemic

These data demonstrate the policy ineffectiveness of the Government to provide security guarantees to social leaders, a problem aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic because “the communities and their leaderships were even more unprotected and exposed to violence and impunity,” he adds.

“2020 is consolidated as a disastrous year for the exercise of the defense of human rights, with an average of 2.64 attacks per day, which is even more worrying if one takes into account that a good part of the year the country was subjected to at isolation measures decreed to deal with the covid-19 pandemic, “the report reads.

Little presence of the State

Most of these attacks occurred in areas where the FARC guerrillas he exercised his control Before the 2016 peace agreement, places with little presence of the State and where the implementation of the agreement with the Government continues to be entangled.

Somos Defensores recorded the highest number of attacks in the troubled department of Cauca with 193 cases, followed by Bogotá (119), Antioquia (81), Nariño (77), La Guajira (70), Norte de Santander and Valle del Cauca (43 ), Santander (34), Putumayo (31) and Bolívar (30).

Somos Defensores accounted for the highest number of attacks in the troubled department of Cauca. Photo: AFP

“The communities and especially the people who exercise leadership in specific processes have had to face the increase in violence alone,” warned Somos Defensores, stressing that it is not clear why in areas with a high presence of the public force the aggressors are they mobilized without any difficulty.

The victims

As different organizations have warned, last year the armed groups they consolidated the violence against the main victims of the homicides who were members of the Community Action Boards, community leaders, indigenous people, peasants and Afro-descendants.

“The social leaders of rural areas and remote areas of the center of the country, therefore invisibleThey are the main victims of violence, “warned Somos Defensores and stressed that” the impunity that characterizes attacks “in general” and homicides in particular continues to be very high. “

We are Defenders documented that in the regions those who take care of the environment and natural resources, as well as their own economies and defend the autonomy of communities continue to be target of aggressions “by a combination of legal and illegal interests, or both, that makes their presence uncomfortable.”

In this sense, aggression is “the most effective mechanism to control the territories, by breaking the organizational processes and forcing the communities to continue being subjected to the trap of cultivating crops. illicit use, among other things, as the only form of survival “.

“A terrifying panorama faces the people who defend human rights in the country” because in the last four years the aggressions have increased considerably and more and more forms of violence are used, however that work “continues to advance in every corner of the country despite threats and gaps in the state,” the report stressed.

EFE