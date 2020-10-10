A symbol of the Berlin left scene for 30 years, the occupied house “Liebig 34” was finally vacated on Friday afternoon. In protest, riots and violence broke out in the capital during the night.

Berlin – Bengalo torches, Throwing bottles and burning cars: on Friday evening it came to Outbreaks of violence towards the Berlin police, like this one too Twitter communicated. Hundreds of demonstrators left protest through the streets, set fire Fireworks and cars and hit near the Hackescher Markt even a shop window. The mood was so heated that the police officers stones and bottles were thrown at them. Again and again there were tangible parties during the night Scuffles between the officials and some demonstrators.

Objects in the urban area that have since been deleted or are still burning:

– several car tires

– dumpster

– Terminal building (S-Bhf Tiergarten)

– several cars A big one at this point #Thank you to our college. of the @Berliner_Fw.# b0910 – Police Berlin deployment (@PolizeiBerlin_E) October 9, 2020

reason for Demonstrations and the Outbreaks of violence was the Clearance of the occupied scene house “Liebig 34” on Friday noon. Over 1500 emergency services were on site for this, the penetration into the house and the Eviction in itself it takes some time: With heavy equipment, for example with Chainsaws and Border grinders, the officers tried to gain access to the house. The house in the Liebigstrasse 34 was currently mostly inhabited by women who Squatting as a sign against the “genrification of cities through rising rents”.

Video: Left residential project “Liebig 34” in Berlin cleared

The House “Liebig 34” has always been a Symbol of the radical left scene from Berlin and has been in the hands of squatters for over 30 years. In a tedious Legal proceedings the owner had made sure that the residents now have to leave the house for good. As the police On Friday noon the evacuation and the evacuation of its residents succeeded, more than a thousand people gathered and demonstrated with spontaneously produced ones Bannersto their solidarity to express with.

We have secured the building at Liebigstrasse 34. By 11 a.m., 57 people were found in the house and taken out. A building expert is currently assessing the individual rooms. We then prepare the handover to the bailiff.# b0910 – Police Berlin deployment (@PolizeiBerlin_E) October 9, 2020

“Liebig 34” eviction: the demo is peaceful – except for a few rioters

They went with us into the evening Chants and through when it rains Berlin center. As the DPA reports, the majority of them remained peaceful, for example 20 rioters but separated from the Demonstration train and then deliberately destroyed the property of others. The officials were aware in advance that “with further actions in connection with Liebig34 to be expected ”, which is why it was decided to use the Large number to be present on site and to keep a close eye on the demonstrators.

As an elevator in for the evenings #Center & was called with further actions in connection with # Liebig34 is to be expected, we are still on duty with around 1900 colleagues. # b0910 – Police Berlin deployment (@PolizeiBerlin_E) October 9, 2020

"We are still working with around 1900 colleagues," shared the Berlin police on Friday evening Twitter with – being the "normal" life in the Berlin city center in spite of everything did not stand still and people sat in the restaurants. (cos)