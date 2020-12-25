Activist Freschta Kohistani was killed on Thursday. A series of attacks on politicians, journalists and opponents of the Taliban rock the country.

DUBAI / KABUL epd | The women’s rights activist Freschta Kohistani was killed in an attack in Afghanistan. She and her brother were shot dead on Thursday in the northeast of the country by an unknown person on a motorcycle, as the news channel Tolo News reported on Friday. The murder of Freschta Kohistani is the latest in a series of attacks directed against politicians, journalists and opponents of the insurgent Taliban.

A few days ago, the activist announced on the Facebook online service that she had asked the authorities for protection because she had received threats. At the same time, she condemned the recent attacks on journalists and activists in her contribution. In Afghanistan there is “no hope of peace,” wrote the 29-year-old.

On Wednesday, the head of the election observation group was in the capital, Kabul “Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan” (FEFA), Yusuf Raschid, was shot together with his driver. Five doctors working in Pul-e-Charkhi prison were killed in a bomb attack in Kabul on Tuesday. Numerous Taliban supporters are imprisoned there. Also on Tuesday, a senior police chief was murdered in Kunduz. A journalist was killed in Ghazni province on Monday, the fifth media representative in two months.

The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, condemned the attacks and called for an end to the targeted attacks. In the past two months, according to Tolo News, more than 130 people have died in over 60 attacks in Kabul.

The attacks on politicians, police and media representatives are straining the negotiations between the insurgent Taliban and the government in Kabul. Critics accuse the Taliban of using the talks in the Qatari capital Doha to gain military advantage and get opponents out of the way. Negotiations are currently on hold, but are expected to resume in early January.