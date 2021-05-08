B.According to government sources, at least 40 people were killed in an bomb attack in front of a school in the Afghan capital Kabul. A high-ranking Interior Ministry official said the majority of the dead and dozens of injuries were students. The government spoke of a “terrorist attack”.

A ministry spokesman initially spoke of at least 25 dead in the incident near a school in the west of the city. According to official information from the Ministry of Education, the majority of the injured are girls. Initially, nothing was known about the background of the explosions. Eyewitnesses reported rocket impacts. Other reports mentioned a car bomb. The interior ministry reported that the area had been cordoned off without giving any details.

Fears of further deterioration in the security situation

The attack took place in a Shiite majority district while residents were doing their shopping for the Eid-al-Fitr festival at the end of Ramadan next week. The Dascht-e-Bartschi district has already been the target of attacks by Sunni extremists on several occasions. A year ago armed attackers stormed a hospital there and killed 25 people, including 16 women in a maternity ward.

Despite the fact that foreign troops have started to withdraw from Afghanistan, the violence continues in the crisis country, where insurgent Islamists are fighting the NATO-backed government. The new US President Joe Biden had announced a troop withdrawal by September 11th – the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the USA that resulted in the invasion of Afghanistan.

Around 10,000 soldiers from the NATO-led “Resolute Support” training mission, including around 2,500 soldiers from the USA and around 1,100 from Germany, are now leaving the country. Material has been brought out of the country for weeks.

The Taliban capture several districts in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the Islamist Taliban are taking massive action against the military and the government in Kabul. Observers fear a further deterioration in the security situation. Peace efforts between the government and the Taliban have stalled.

Just a few days ago, another district in the country fell to the Taliban. According to the Provincial Council Bismillah Atasch, the Islamists captured the Burka district in Baghlan province in the north after fighting with the security forces. In other parts of the country, government security forces have repulsed several Taliban offensives in recent days.

In the provincial capitals of Gasni and Kalat, the fighting subsided after the deployment of additional government forces. The security forces were also making progress in Helmand province in the south of the country, provincial councilors said on Wednesday. Kabul had sent special forces into the region and carried out air strikes in several districts.