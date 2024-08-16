Ciudad Juarez.- The violence recorded in some municipalities of the state affected the development of the school program in various primary schools, causing the suspension of classes for one day or even the temporary closure of the school, according to a preliminary report from the Educational Services of the State of Chihuahua, obtained through the National Transparency Platform (PNT).

These events were documented from January 2022 to May 2024, covering two school years.

According to the official document, the most affected municipalities are Guadalupe y Calvo, Cuauhtémoc and Madera, as well as some indigenous communities in the mountains of Chihuahua.

In Juarez, two incidents were related to false bomb threats, which, according to protocol, required the evacuation of the facilities while specialized personnel checked the facilities to rule out the presence of explosives, the official document indicates.

And to prevent any kind of incident, staff from the State Attorney General’s Office participated this Wednesday in the first working group for the planning of the next School Safety Forum.

Julio César Castañeda reported yesterday that this forum will be held in this city and is organized by the Addiction Prevention Board, which will be directed to teachers and directors of basic and upper secondary education, from federal, state systems and private schools.

“This forum aims to follow up on programs of proximity and closeness to the citizens of Juarez to maintain communication and coordination with other social representations,” said the spokesperson.

He said that attendees will be provided with tools and information on prevention in the areas of health, education and security.

The specialized areas involved are the “Maricela Escobedo” Justice Center for Women (CEJUM), the School Guidance Group of the State Agency (GOECHI), and the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Crimes of Domestic Violence, Sexual Crimes, Crimes Against the Family and Human Trafficking, of the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office.

As an example of the situations faced by public school teachers due to organized crime, the case of the Rosas de la Infancia preschool, located in the municipality of Cuauhtémoc, stands out.

Classes were suspended from January 19 to April 16 of this year.

“It is a single-school and the teacher is undergoing a process with the SEECH Legal Department to request a change of workplace due to an act of insecurity on the way to school,” the report states.

Another preschool, located in the municipality of Madera, suspended classes on two occasions. On September 5, 2022, due to a confrontation between organized crime groups that lasted several days, while on March 15, 2023, the kindergarten suspended activities due to a violent situation between members of the community.