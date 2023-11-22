Violence, for 20% of men caused by women’s clothing

Istat, the report on sexual violence

Almost the 20% of men he is convinced that the sexual violence is caused by the way one dresses from the women. This is the data that emerges from the first findings on the period May-July 2023 of the investigation Istat “Gender stereotypes and the social image of violence”, according to which the 48.7% of respondents still have at least one stereotype about sexual violence and 39.3% of men think that a woman can avoid sexual intercourse if she really doesn’t want it.

Physical violence is less tolerated in couples

Between 2018 and 2023, according to the report, “stereotypes on gender roles are reduced, but the distance between the opinions of men and women is widening. They are above alland women to have fewer stereotypes“. As for the couple, physical violence is less toleratedbut 2.3% of people always or in some circumstances consider it acceptable that “a boy slaps his girlfriend because she flirted/flirted with another man”, and for the 4.3% of Italians always or in some circumstances accept that “a couple gets a slap every now and then”“. Furthermore, 10.2% of those interviewed, especially among young people, declare that they “still accept the man’s control over the communication (mobile and social) of his wife or partner”.

Greater awareness of the seriousness of the phenomenon

For 31.4% of those interviewed, women are “less ashamed” to talk about violence. This, in addition to the “work of the media in spreading the news (23.2%)” and the initiatives conducted “in favor of female victims (15.8%)” helps to “raise awareness of the seriousness of the phenomenon“. In fact, 17.9% believe that “violence against women is talked about more and more often because it has increased”.

