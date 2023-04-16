At least 27 people were killed on Saturday due to ongoing violence between paramilitaries and Sudan’s regular army, a local doctors’ organization reports. Three United Nations staffers were among the dead, the BBC said. Airline KLM is avoiding airspace due to the violent confrontations in the African country.
