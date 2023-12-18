Purita Valle has traveled 5,500 kilometers by land from the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz to the Mexican city of Juchitán, in the State of Oaxaca. For this he used the 10,000 dollars that he got by selling the little that he had when he lived in Chile. Each kilometer has cost almost two dollars, and now he only has 200. But the economic aspect is never the most painful thing. The 35-year-old Bolivian woman and her family have been three of the more than 500,000 people who have migrated from South America through the Darien, according to Panamanian immigration authorities. Then, in Central America, what this crowd suffers are robberies, threats, torture, kidnappings and extortion, as reflected in the latest report and testimony to which EL PAÍS has had access through Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Looking at it over time and, above all, with space involved, leaving what Valle considered her home in Santiago de Chile with her 55-year-old husband and 3-year-old son was a complete mistake. “I worked for the day, my son went to kindergarten while I worked. But we are brainwashed by false friendships saying 'come here,'” she explains about why he left the south.

There were other reasons behind why this woman, who is hypertensive and diabetic, wanted to cross the continent. “We didn't have much money anymore, so we decided to sell the house and the truck to supposedly go to the United States,” she remembers. She is an exceptional case in Mexico, since people from Bolivia who arrive in the country are few. Data from the National Migration Institute (INM) only reflect that 30 people of this nationality have received the visa for humanitarian reasons, of the more than 137,000 issued.

After leaving Chile, Valle decided to stop by his native Santa Cruz to see his family. From there she began an odyssey that took her to first cross Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, countries in which the trip was “expensive but normal.” Then she arrived at the death trap of Darién, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala to reach Mexico. This odyssey that for a traveler would be one of the greatest adventures of her life, for Valle was torment just because she was a migrant. “I feel bad, I feel tired, bored, upset with myself,” she laments.

Purita Valle and her son, Pablo, in a consultation. Yotibel Moreno (MSF Mexico)

In its report, MSF has placed emphasis on mental health. After caring for more than 130,000 migrants – among them, 8,000 who received psychological care – in several countries in Central America and Mexico, the poor emotional state in which entire families arrive stands out. The main reason is that 7 out of every 10 migrants have been a victim or witness of violence along the way.

Valle breaks down in tears as he remembers “the horror” suffered in the dangerous Darién jungle. “I didn't experience it, but I saw girls being taken away,” she explains. MSF defines rape as one of the “rawest aspects” of violence against migrants. “Touching and rape are carried out in front of other people,” explains the head of the NGO's mission in Colombia and Panama, Luis Eguiluz. This year MSF has assisted 504 survivors of sexual violence in Central America and Mexico.

Valle's regret is also due to the change in reality that his 3-year-old son has suffered. “We ourselves, as parents, took him out of his routine, separated him from his little friends,” she curses. The upsurge in violence during the trip is also due to the fact that the migrant profile has mutated since the pandemic.

Since 2020, women, children, the elderly, people from the LGBTI+ community and entire families have been forced to leave their countries for economic, social reasons or due to repression by their governments. Although of course, the fault lies not with the traveler, but with the aggressor, who does not always hide in illegality. “Abuse against migrants and the negligence of institutions in responding to their needs are a constant throughout the region,” says MSF head of mission in Mexico and Central America, Camilo Vélez.

In Mexico, a Bolivian anecdote explains the influence of cartels on human trafficking, which migrants mostly suffer. “We are afraid. 8 kilometers from a small town a taxi driver told us 'Come on, I'll take you'. He said that he was going to charge us 30 pesos. In trucks he cost 200 per head. On the way we were stopped by men with weapons who told the taxi driver 'Put them down right now, you know you don't have to take anyone,'” Valle recalls.

A group of migrants cross the border between Chile and Bolivia. Adriana Thomasa (EFE)

The NGO also points to the role that the United States has in this unprecedented migration crisis in Central America and Mexico, a country that has broken the record of asylum applications for the last 10 years, with more than 137,000, according to the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance. (Comar). “The United States Government missed an opportunity to rebuild the asylum system in that country. After the inevitable end of Title 42, which allowed the expulsion of nearly two million people in its three years of application, the administration of that country decided to strengthen the application of the Migration Law known as Title 8,” explains MSF in its report.

The Bolivian woman no longer cares about the number of titles that govern the immigration policy of the North American country. “People bore me, even my own son bores me, but it's not his fault either.” Her mind, destroyed by the trip, turns over and over again the decision she made in Chile. “You supposedly want to progress to live better, but it's a lie. one arrives [a los Estados Unidos] and you buy the best phone, the best car, rather than a motorcycle. So that? And everything that happened?”

