Israeli authorities staged a raid to arrest members of the group known as Islamic Jihad and killed three gunmen suspected of attacking Israeli soldiers on Thursday, March 9. The escalation of violence occurs on the same day that the US Secretary of State, Lloyd Austin, visited Israel and spoke out about the increase in violence in the area.

It is a new episode of violence in the West Bank. Three Palestinian militants, allegedly belonging to the Islamic Jihad organization, were killed by Israeli troops in a raid on Thursday, March 9.

The Israeli army stated that it had carried out an assault on the town of Jaba, in the northern West Bank, to arrest suspects wanted for attacks on Israeli soldiers in the area. Apparently, the suspects opened fire with the arrival of the authorities.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Nayef Malaisha, 25, and Ahmed Fashafsha, 22, and confirmed that a fourth person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head and was in stable condition.

Islamic Jihad, a group with an increasing presence in the West Bank

Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the deaths of the three fighters, suspected, according to the Israeli Army, of having carried out several shootings in the town of Jaba, southwest of Jenin, as well as in the Homesh area, a nearby settlement.

This group made a threat, after vindicating the deceased, stating that its combatants “would respond to dissuade the enemy and avenge the blood of the martyrs.”

The vehicle in which the three Islamic Jihad militants were traveling was seriously damaged. In the West Bank town of Jaba, near Jenin, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. AP – Nasser Nasser

In Jaba, residents said they heard heavy gunfire early in the morning and saw a large Israeli force in the town, where the bloody remains of the car in which the gunmen were killed lay in the street. It appears that the Palestinian youth carried out the attack from this car.

In addition to this, the Israeli Police released a photo of assault rifles, pistols, ammunition and explosive devices that, it said, the troops confiscated in Jaba in this same operation.

The operation came days after Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in Jenin and killed six Palestinian gunmen, including a Hamas member suspected of killing two brothers from a Jewish settlement near the Palestinian village of Huwara, in West Bank, February 26.

The Islamic Jihad faction, to which the three killed belong, is part of a broader trend of emerging armed groups across the West Bank that have been staging shootings at Israeli soldiers and civilians and opening fire during Israeli raids on their towns, challenging the increasingly unpopular Palestinian Authority.

In areas of the northern West Bank, where much of the fighting has been concentrated, the Palestinian Authority’s control is waning as the hopes of young Palestinians for a state fade.

Relatives of Nayief Malayseh, one of three Palestinian militants killed during an Israeli operation, react during his funeral, in the city of Jaba’, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on March 9, 2023. © Raneen Sawafta / Reuters

The US Secretary of Security expressed his concern about the increase in violence

The incidents occurred on the same day that Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, paid a visit to Israel. There, the head of the Pentagon affirmed that his country “opposes” any “act that could trigger more insecurity, including the expansion of settlements and inflammatory rhetoric.”

Austin met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport for more than an hour and, according to a Pentagon report on the meeting, called for “immediate steps to reduce violence and work for a just and lasting peace.” .

Precisely, one of the points of conflict in the West Bank that worries the United States the most is the aforementioned assault in which Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in a refugee camp on February 26.

The massacre sparked outrage and condemnation around the world, which increased when the ultra-nationalist Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who is responsible for some aspects of the West Bank administration, said that Huwara should be “erased”.

Since the beginning of the year, Israeli forces have killed more than 70 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians. In the same period, the Palestinians have killed 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian in apparently uncoordinated attacks.

Austin was scheduled to arrive on Wednesday and spend the night in Tel Aviv, where the Israeli Defense Ministry is based. But those plans were changed due to concerns about traffic disruptions caused by the anti-Netanyahu protests.







02:41

The protests that have shaken Israel for days are taking place over the judicial reform proposed by Benjamin Netanyahu, which would give his nationalist-religious coalition decisive influence when choosing judges and would limit the scope of the Supreme Court to strike down laws or rule against the executive. A measure that would hit judicial independence squarely and put the democratic system in check.

Thousands of demonstrators rallied for protests in major cities across the country and surrounded the airport where Austin and Netanyahu met. At the end of the meeting, the Israeli prime minister left for Rome, where he plans a 13-day trip.

With AP, Reuters and EFE