Myanmar is experiencing an escalation of violence with an increase in “self-defence” forces trying to confront the military and the government junta, according to a report released this Monday (Sunday 27 night in Brazil), which warns of a cost human “huge” if the regime intensifies the repression.

The Asian country has been mired in political turmoil since the February coup d’état that overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with more than 880 dead in the crackdown on opponents, according to local organizations.

In some areas, local residents formed “defence forces” to fight the junta, often using hunting rifles made in makeshift factories in the jungle.

In response, the military used helicopters and artillery, including against groups in the state of Chin (northwest) and on the eastern border with Thailand.

“Confronted with an armed insurrection, the Tatmadaw (Burmese armed forces) could unleash its military might against civilians,” warned the International Crisis Group (ICG), a Brussels-based NGO.

“The human cost will be enormous, especially for women, children and the elderly, who face greater difficulties due to violence and displacement,” he added.

The clashes took place in previously non-conflict regions, forcing aid agencies into a rush to install new operations and supply lines, the ICG said.

About 230,000 people have been displaced by fighting and insecurity, the UN reported last week.

Self-defense groups have heightened volatility in the impoverished Southeast Asian country, where more than 20 ethnic rebel groups have been in conflict with the state since before the coup.

With the economic collapse, the new militias “are looking for sources of income beyond the community donations that have supported them,” warned the ICG.

The NGO added that the shadow “government of national unity” formed by former members of the Suu Kyi government is unlikely to control them.

Clashes between civil militias and the military have generally taken place in rural areas.

But last week, at least six people died in a gun battle between security forces and a self-defence group in Mandalay, the country’s second city.

