Violence continues to hit Ecuador hard. This Sunday, July 23, the mayor of Manta, a city on the Ecuadorian coast, one of the country’s main ports, 400 kilometers from Quito, was assassinated. Agustín Intriago, 38, was shot while he was taking a tour of some sewage works in the 15 de Septiembre neighborhood. He was shot six times, mostly in the chest. The attack also left four people injured and a young woman dead, Ariana Chancay, an athlete who had approached the mayor asking for help buying uniforms for the neighborhood women’s soccer team, Las Dragonas.

Mayor Intriago enjoyed high popularity. This was his second term in office which he won in the February elections with 61% of the vote. A few hours after the crime, the Police had managed to capture a person who would have links to the murder of the mayors, and who is being investigated. The news shocked the country in an extremely tense climate due to the insecurity that threatens all Ecuadorians due to the increase in crimes such as robberies, kidnappings, extortion and violent deaths, all this in the midst of an atypical electoral campaign.

The place where the mayor was assassinated is no less relevant. Manta is a city of just over 250,000 inhabitants, which is in the province of Manabí. It is a port open to the Pacific Ocean, very deep, and one of the exit doors for drugs that transit from Colombia to abroad. Until 2009 it served as an enclave for the United States military base, which carried out aerial and maritime monitoring, but once Rafael Correa came to power, he included in the Constitution the prohibition of military bases in the territory and the agreement was dissolved.

“Manta is an important area for the transfer of drugs abroad,” explains security analyst Mario Pazmiño. “Always has been”. At the end of the 1990s, the entire coastline of Manabí was used for human trafficking, migrants who traveled hidden in the engines of fishing boats or in boats to Colombia or Central America in their attempt to reach the United States. When migrants stopped traveling en masse, the entire structure created for human trafficking was changed to export cocaine.

A few years later, in 2012, one of the first evidences of Ecuador’s ties to the Mexican Sinaloa cartel was detected, when the former governor of Manabí, César Fernández, was found with 115 kilos of cocaine that were going to be sent to Mexico under the seal of that criminal group. The authorities have information on at least two other cartels that would operate in Ecuador, Jalisco Nueva Generación and the Albanian mafia.

As of the pandemic, the damming of the drugs that could not be shipped led to a struggle for control of the territory between several local criminal gangs that serve in the logistics operations of the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, and at this moment “there is an overflow of 700 tons of cocaine entering the country, and one of the ports through which the most drugs leave is Manta,” says Pazmiño.

The crime against the mayor of Manta occurred on a particularly violent weekend in Ecuador. A few hours before Intriago’s murder, the government had raised an alert in all the country’s prisons for possible riots. It all started on Saturday afternoon when detonations of bombs and bullets were heard at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil.

The information issued by the authorities of the Service for Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty, SNAI, was scant, and they limited themselves to reporting that they “maintained control of the prison,” but the press releases did not contrast with the almost 24-hour shooting, the column of smoke coming out of the prison, and the videos of decapitated and cremated bodies. At the insistence of information, the SNAI reported in a document on Sunday afternoon that six prisoners died and 11 were injured. In addition, he indicated SNAI prison security agents “are being held by groups of criminal organizations” in four prisons in the country, without further details. They have only reported that they are “in good condition” and that the prisoners in 10 other prisons are on a hunger strike.