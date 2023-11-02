In recent days, a wave of violence has gripped Bangladesh. According to the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), eleven people have died since the weekend, including two police officers. Hundreds of people were apparently injured, including dozens of journalists. Tens of thousands took to the streets.

The chaos in the capital Dhaka even reminds some observers of a theater of war: police and various groups of demonstrators are hitting each other with sticks. Stones fly, glass panes shatter. The police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protest participants. Police vehicles and ambulances burst into flames. Dark clouds of smoke rise into the sky.