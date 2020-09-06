Whites mobilize in opposition to Black Lives Matter. A protester is hit in Rochester. Opposing militias face one another in Louisville.

NEW YORK taz | Six months after law enforcement officials put a bag over the top of a unadorned black man mendacity on a avenue in Rochester together with his arms tied behind his again and pressed his head on the snow-cold asphalt, New York State Lawyer Normal Leticia James , opened a grand jury investigation on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Daniel Prude known as out on March evening when he was already sporting the so-called “spit bag” on his head: “You need to kill me.” Every week later he was useless a coroner.

Since Daniel Prude’s household launched a police video on Thursday, the brutality of which is paying homage to torture scenes from the Iraq warfare, there was an uproar within the 200,000-inhabitant metropolis of Rochester in north New York.

Nonetheless on Thursday suspended Mayor Pretty Warren the seven law enforcement officials concerned on obligation. On the press convention, the African American stated: “We’ve got all deserted Daniel Prude, the police, psychiatry, society and me.” She additionally stated that she now fears lawsuits from the police union.

250 militias in opposition to Black Lives Matter in Louisville

On the similar time, Black Lives Matter demonstrations started in Rochester, which have grown day by day since then and which demand that the police be launched and charged. To defend themselves in opposition to the tear gasoline of the police, protesters maintain open umbrellas in entrance of them.

On Sunday evening, a purple automobile drove into a bunch of individuals demonstrating on the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Road. From contained in the automobile, somebody sprayed a yellow gasoline into the group from an open aspect window. Then the motive force drove right into a demonstrator and fled the scene.

There have been additionally harmful scenes in at the very least two different areas within the USA over the weekend. The 146th Kentucky Derby came about in Louisville on Saturday. Tamika Mallory, co-founder of the group “Till Freedom”, which has been demanding an indictment in opposition to the law enforcement officials who shot the younger Afro-American Breonna Taylor in her house in Louisville in March for 100 days, calls it one: “Hypocrisy that the horses run to entertain the wealthy and well-known ”. Black preachers and civil rights activists had unsuccessfully demanded the cancellation of the spectacle, which was held with out an viewers because of the pandemic.

Lots of of black and white activists went to the racetrack on Saturday and chanted: “No justice – no derby” when closely armed white militiamen gathered in parking heaps round them. A lot of them had Trump flags mounted on their vehicles.

On the Nationwide Patriotic Protection Group meeting level, a white man learn a Bible textual content. A white girl with plaited braids warned “everybody keep collectively” earlier than the group drove to the racetrack to “again up the police”. One other closely armed white man from one other militia who known as himself an “Offended Viking” informed a reporter: “100 days of protests are sufficient.”

The black vigilante Not Fucking Round Coalition, which first appeared publicly in Georgia in early summer time after the homicide of the black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, additionally arrived in Louisville on Saturday with firearms shouldered. Nevertheless, there have been no armed conflicts.

Simply over 4,000 kilometers to the northwest, Portland, Oregon on Saturday noticed the one hundred and first demonstration for the reason that loss of life of George Floyd underneath a police knee in Minneapolis. On the finish of August, a Portland man who belonged to the novel right-wing group “Patriot Prayer” was shot useless. His group attacked protesters with pepper spray and different weapons.

On Friday, police shot useless a white man who they believed was the killer of the novel proper. Neighbors reported “fireworks” of gunfire on the 47-year-old Michael Reinoehl. The police converse of an alternate of fireplace, Reinoehl’s mates of an “execution”.