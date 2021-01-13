Russian activist Piotr Pavlensky is heard again on Wednesday January 13 by the examining magistrate, as part of the investigation into violence committed in a Paris apartment, in the heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, during New Year’s Eve 2020, franceinfo learned from his lawyer, master Yassine Bouzrou, confirming information from the Parisian.

In March 2020, Piotr Pavlenski was indicted for aggravated violence. He is suspected of stabbing two men during a party in an apartment of a relative of lawyer Juan Branco on New Year’s Eve. During his indictment, Piotr Pavlenski had denied having used a knife and had said that he had fought with his bare hands to defend himself.

Piotr Pavlenski was also indicted in February 2020 in the Griveaux case, after claiming the publication of videos of a sexual nature of the former LREM candidate for mayor of Paris.