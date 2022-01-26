Violence in the Cathedral on New Year’s Eve, “our bodies passed by, there were 50 of them”

The investigation into New Year’s sexual violence in the square Duomo in Milan. They have been well 11 abused girls New Year’s Eve night. One of the investigations emerges from the accused technique studied and certainly not the result of chance, among the investigators – reads the Corriere della Sera – the conviction that there was more, that it was a precise ritual with which to reduce the victims at the level of objects. Also to find confirmation of this chilling thesis, yesterday the police have five young men searched Turin residents in the suburban Barca neighborhood, friends of Abdallah Bouguedra, the 21-year-old arrested two weeks ago, with Mahmoud Ibrahim, the 18-year-old domiciled in Milan. They thus rise to about fifteen suspects, between adults and minors, for the five episodes of violence to eleven victims, but the number of those identified is growing by the hour.

A girl victim of violence – continues the Corriere – speaks of a first group of 4/5 boys who, after bothering them, “they tried to hold me back pulling my bag “then” they began to follow us, even hugging our shoulders, in an initially gentle way “. Suddenly the group swells up to «40-50 people“. The girl still declares on the record:” They started to getting closer and closer until they held us tight (…) We tried to get out of the circle and they pushed us to the sides, they prevented us from moving away by keeping tight “. A wall of bodies which served as a screen for the violence that other young people perpetuated within the circle. “They shouted pass it to me, give that to me “, remembers one of the girls.

