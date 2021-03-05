Violence Domestic violence reported to the police increased even before the corona, the crisis is suspected of exacerbating the situation

The corona epidemic is suspected to have increased intimate partner violence. The Association of First and Shelter Homes received a record number of contacts last year due to intimate partner violence.

Authorities the number of reported domestic and intimate partner violence crimes increased even before the corona crisis.

A total of 10,600 crimes of intimate partner and intimate partner violence were reported in 2019. An increase of seven per cent on the previous year.

The most common victim of intimate partner violence was a woman aged 25-34. The data appear in a recent statistical report from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). The data in the report are based on Statistics Finland’s crime and coercive statistics.

Twenty percent of the victims were subjected to violence several times during the same year.

Domestic violence more than three-quarters of those experienced were women, but there are large differences between age groups. In minors, more than half of those who experienced violence were boys.

“In ten years, the number of cases of domestic violence against minors brought to the attention of the authorities has more than doubled,” says the Development Manager. Martta October From THL.

Statistics on domestic and intimate partner violence perpetrated by parents towards their children have increased. In 2019, 2,600 cases of parental violence were reported to parents, which is 24.3 percent of all reported domestic and intimate partner violence.

October emphasizes that the statistics are based on cases brought to the attention of the authorities.

“Domestic violence is typically a hidden crime, and not all cases are reported to the authorities. Over the years, the threshold for reporting cases, especially for children, has dropped, which partly explains the increase in government statistics, ”says October.

About 77 percent of the victims were women. The proportion of women has fallen slightly since 2009. About 82 per cent of the suspects were men.

Relationship kills however, it occurred slightly less than before. a total of 18 in 2019.

“A relationship kill means a kill that targets a person’s social partner, or current or former spouse,” October says.

Deaths were usually associated with substance use. In 61 per cent of relationship practices against women, the perpetrator and 46 per cent the victim were under the influence of some substance at the time of the act. In 82 per cent of the acts committed against men, the perpetrator and in 87 per cent the victim were intoxicated at the time of the act.

According to pre-trial data, 80% of relationships that ended in homicide had experienced violence in the past, often for a long time.

According to October, it would be important for authorities to identify high-risk situations of intimate partner violence. He recalls that all authorities who encounter violence in the course of their work have a duty to assess the risk of serious violence.

However, for example, only some health centers have written intervention models for assessing the risks of violence.

“Operating models that improve the safety of the victim do not work ideally in Finland at the moment,” says October.

For example, future SOTE centers, according to him, have an increasing opportunity to develop cooperation between authorities to promote early intervention.

Domestic violence there has been a debate about the occurrence during the coronavirus, whether there has been an increase in intimate partner violence, whether Korona has affected the occurrence and use of services.

Among other things The number of police home alerts has increased last year in the majority of Finnish municipalities.

However, the occupancy rate of shelters decreased during the spring 2020 coronary pandemic and there was a small decrease in the number of Zero Line calls. At the same time, the use of many other social and health care services also decreased in Finland.

For example, the Association of First and Shelter Homes received a record number of contacts last year due to intimate partner violence. In 2020, almost 11,500 people sought help for intimate partner violence, compared to 7,399 in the previous year.

The search for help in chat increased the most, as five times as many people sought help for help from violence compared to the previous year. Chat opening hours and the number of respondents were systematically increased from the beginning of the Korona period.

Octoberin According to Statistics Finland’s statistics, the increase in intimate partner violence will also be reflected in spring 2020.

“The number of cases reported to the authorities for both children and adults increased in January-June compared to the previous year, which suggests that the trend would continue to rise,” he says.