A soldier patrols one of the streets next to the port of Buenaventura (Colombia). JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (AFP)

Last holiday Monday, when Colombia listened to how congressmen insulted each other in the latest debate on the regulation of marijuana, the day ended in the most violent way in a city that has directly experienced the consequences of the war on drugs: the port of Buenaventura, in the Pacific. That weekend alone, five people were killed in clashes between gangs competing to control drug trafficking. A balance that is not new in this city where violence has been recycled during the last two decades, but which is worrying when it has been considered as “the laboratory of total peace”, the anti-violence policy of the Government of Gustavo Petro, after a truce between the gangs Los Shottas and Los Espartanos. That same weekend, in the neighboring department of Chocó, more than 300 people were displaced from their homes by fighting. Their homes were located in the same area where a few months ago the Executive promoted a “humanitarian caravan” to stop the violence. But neither the caravan nor the truce have managed to stop the war in a region that continues to wait for the Government to specify the path of total peace.

Arlington Agudelo is Secretary of the Government of Buenaventura and says that the homicide figures for the busiest port in Colombia are dramatic when compared to the first six months of 2022. “In June of last year there were eight homicides, while this year we have already nine,” he says. “And in all of last year we had 74 homicides, while this year we already have 54,” he adds. The year had started off relatively quiet until in April homicides rose again to 12, to reach a very dangerous peak of 21 murders in May.

The official says that the dispute for territorial control continues between Los Shottas and Los Espartanos, and that there is also harassment of young people who have deserted from one group or another. He believes that it is important to reactivate the dialogue table, taking advantage of the fact that the truce has not officially been broken. “This peace process must be energized because the groups say they want to sit at the table. We have asked that new delegates be enabled to contribute to the process, but we have not received a response”, says Agudelo. “The High Commissioner for Peace has the plate served but it’s up to someone to start it.”

The Colombian Pacific region seems to live a reality parallel to that of Colombians in the Andean zone: while the cities of the mountains and their valleys debated the scandal of Armando Benedetti and Laura Sarabia, on this jungle coast a woman named Delfina Murillo died because of the panic he experienced when he heard the bullets near his house. “It is one of the many deaths that are not registered in the statistics of violence, but that are equally a consequence of the war,” said a representative of the territory where Delfina lived, the General Community Council of San Juan (Acadesan), in the Choco Department.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, this department with a majority Afro-Colombian population is the one that has suffered the most confinements so far in 2023, with 70 events. “El Chocó is the epicenter of confinement events, with 79% of the cases,” remarked the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, at a public hearing held in Quibdó. In addition, the entity pointed out that State institutions are increasingly retreating in the face of armed groups: in recent months, four mayors have been forced to leave.

Delfina Murillo lived in an area where communication is not by road, but by rivers, and which for a little over six years has been the scene of a conflict between two armed groups: the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Self-Defense Forces. Gaitanistas from Colombia (AGC, or Clan del Golfo). “The first information indicates that there are at least 357 people in San Miguel,” said a statement from Acadesan, on a holiday Monday, referring to the town center to which hundreds of citizens fled over the weekend due to the clashes. Three weeks earlier, she says, the displaced in the area were not 300 but about 1,500.

“It has followed the same dynamic of confrontation that we had since 2017 [año en el que las FARC salió del territorio tras firmar la paz]″, says a person who works with Acadesan and prefers not to share his name for security. “In San Juan, the war is lived between the AGC and the ELN, and from time to time the public force enters,” he adds. That is why he says that the new ceasefire between the Army and the ELN is welcome, but it will change almost nothing the dynamics in this area, in which the confrontations with the State are not the ones that displace the population.

Given the seriousness of the situation, in January the government organized a “humanitarian caravan” with the ELN in the area, which temporarily reduced murders, confrontations, and displacements. But once that massive presence ended, the violence returned. A social leader in the area, who also prefers to keep his identity confidential, has doubts about the reports that the ELN has lost space in recent months due to the attacks of the AGC. “One hears that the ELN is taking people from other regions to strengthen themselves. There have been two years of confrontations and they are not removed [del Chocó]I wouldn’t believe that the ELN is weakened,” he says. Likewise, he says that the explosive mines, the combats and the presence of the two groups make it impossible to farm, hunt or fish. “An actor sees someone going fishing at night, doesn’t identify him and kills him,” he says.

Acadesan —which is one of the largest Community Councils in the country— has requested new protection measures from the national government, and the office of Vice President Francia Márquez has tried to coordinate different ministries so that they respond with health, education or road measures. But what the community is most demanding is a multilateral ceasefire, an objective that has eluded the government of total peace. “I know that they are working, but they are not achieving results,” says the person who accompanies Acadesan.

Three leaders consulted at the Quibdó hearing agree that life in the midst of the conflict is something they have been used to for years: they do not believe that now it is worse, but rather that nothing has advanced to resolve what has been happening since the previous administration . “The only thing that has changed is the tone of the government, which now has the will to negotiate,” says one of them.

Chocó is the second department with displacement events, with 12 this year. The first is Nariño, the southernmost department in the Colombian Pacific, which reports 20, according to the Ombudsman’s Office. Most of these movements in Nariño have affected the Awá indigenous peoples of the municipality of Tumaco, on the border with Ecuador. This time due to a conflict between the ELN and a group of FARC dissidents called the 30th Front.

The majority of those fighting in this war, says an activist from the area who prefers not to give his name, are unemployed youth. “Here the people continue to have hope in the government of change, but they continue to hope that it will start to govern,” says this person, who requested that his identity be withheld due to the risk. “We know that there are many difficulties, but the war machine is on the shoulders of the youth, so total peace must be achieved, but opportunities must also be given to them,” he adds.

The territory of the Nariño Pacific experienced the almost absolute power for decades of the extinct FARC. The peace process and the end of that guerrilla group atomized power, so now the groups compete with each other for control of an outlet to the sea that allows them to dominate the drug trafficking market. In March 2011, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) requested precautionary protection measures for the Awá people and indicated, even then, that the area had a large number of displacements and antipersonnel mines. But no humanitarian siege, truce or military operation has managed to calm the intense war in the territories that suffer the most.

Quibdó, the capital besieged by extortion Extortion is the main concern in Quibdó (129,237 inhabitants), the capital of Chocó and a place chosen by the Ombudsman for his public hearing on Friday. The AGC control the northern neighborhoods, while the ELN—or its allied criminal gangs—control the south. Two of the social leaders consulted, one from each zone, report that payments to groups have been part of the daily life of merchants for approximately 20 years. It is not possible to cross the invisible lines that separate the city: “You cannot go to the other side because one is a military objective, it is believed that one is passing information to the other group.” Both leaders contrast with another from a rural area in their perspectives on what a greater state presence should entail. One of those from Quibdó defends that social institutions —such as Family Welfare— work well and that the real priority is to have more public forces to deal with extortion. The other comments that “the police pass by for a moment, a wheel passes by and it opens up.” “As soon as they turn around, the armed groups make their presence known,” he says. The one in the rural area, on the other hand, considers that the public force “exposes the communities” and that the solution lies in more social investment and infrastructure.

