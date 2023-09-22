The reality of war is especially cruel to children, the most vulnerable population in any country in the world.

In Ukraine, in addition to the violence they suffer and forced displacement, the conflict that began with the Russian invasion in February last year interferes with education, as bombings prevent or alter school routines and, in areas occupied by the Kremlin, the School year began with Russian indoctrination.

The sad presence of war in children’s lives, however, is not limited to Ukraine. According to the British NGO Save The Children, one in every six children in the world lives in a region of armed conflict.

The organization had already released its ranking of the most dangerous countries for children due to wars and this month “updated” the survey, highlighting the situation in Sudan, a country that today has the largest number of internally displaced people in the world due to yet another violent struggle for power, which began in April.

Check below the countries in the worst situation when it comes to the effects of war on children’s lives:

Sudan

The African country already had a large number of displaced people, but since the war returned with full force in the first half of this year, the number of people forced to leave their homes has reached 7.1 million, of which 3.3 million are children. . The number of displaced people has almost doubled since April.

“Millions of displaced children and families need help now. They need food, water, shelter, clothing, medicine – the absolute basics. Furthermore, they need psychological support to help deal with the intense stress they suffer,” said Arif Noor, country director for Save the Children in Sudan.

“The children have been on the run for four months; they lost family members and saw their homes and schools, places where they once felt safe, be turned into rubble,” she said.

The NGO pointed out that at least 435 children were killed in the conflict and another 498 died of hunger since the start of the war, but the true number of victims is projected to be much higher.

Afghanistan

Since the disastrous American withdrawal in 2021 and the return of the Taliban to power, Afghanistan has become the scene of a serious economic crisis, increasing repression against girls and women and an intensification of terrorist attacks.

Save The Children highlighted that many children are being forced to leave school and look for work. One child in every 16 dies in Afghanistan before reaching the age of five, a rate three times higher than that recorded in the United States. In total, 19.7 million children and adults, almost half the population, suffer from hunger.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Armed conflicts have been routine in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the country’s independence in 1960, and since 2022, the return of violence in the east of the country has once again generated large displacements of those affected by the war.

The DRC is one of the five poorest countries in the world, and the terrible living conditions are worsened by conflicts. According to Save The Children, 42% of children under the age of five suffer stunted growth due to malnutrition in the country and 86% of those under the age of ten cannot read.

Syria

Twelve years of war have generated humanitarian chaos from which Syria is still a long way from recovering – the devastating earthquake that occurred in the country and Turkey in February this year, killing almost 8,500 Syrians, worsened the situation.

In total, 15.3 million people, 75% of whom are women and children, are in need of humanitarian assistance, highlighted Save The Children.

Due to clashes between dictator Bashar al-Assad’s troops and rebel forces, with their respective allies, 77% of the population has been forcibly displaced and 2.4 million children are currently out of school.

Yemen

Although the ceasefire that came into force in April 2022 has considerably reduced clashes in Yemen, the country’s population and, especially, its children still feel the effects of the war that began in 2014.

More than 4.5 million people have been internally displaced by the conflict, half of them children. The number of severely malnourished children reaches 2 million.