A vehicle exploded in front of a prison complex in Guayaquil and 15 prisoners were wounded with a knife in Quito this Monday, in the unbridled violence of Ecuador’s prisons where 350 inmates have been brutally killed in the last year.

In the Ecuadorian capital, inmates from rival gangs got involved in a fight that left 15 injured. Two of them were transferred to hospitals, according to Colonel Enrique Bautista, deputy commander of the Police in Quito.

“It was possible to identify that there is a fight inside” the prison known as El Inca, in the north of the city, the official told the national channel Teleamazonas.

Unlike recent prison massacres, this time no firearms were used, according to Bautista.

The police chief added that in subsequent searches, 43 white weapons were seized inside the cells.

“The situation is under control,” the state prison service (SNAI) said on Twitter, speaking of “incidents caused by some people deprived of liberty” without giving further details.

The brawl is attributed to members of the gangs known as the Lobos and the Latin King.

Along with drug trafficking, violence has increased in Ecuador with prisons as the epicenter. Since February 2021, hundreds of inmates have died in five massacres that have been characterized by their brutality: decapitated, bodies on fire, dying finished off with machetes or iron bars.

The government, which despite multiple measures has failed to stop the barbarity, attributes the prison crisis to disputes between gangs linked to drug traffickers who want to control territories and routes for cocaine trafficking to the United States and Europe.

Explosion of a vehicle in Guayaquil

This Monday a vehicle also exploded on the outskirts of a large prison complex in the port of Guayaquil (southwest), without the authorities having identified victims.

Police have not determined if it was a car bomb attack.

“Our units continue to gather evidence and gather information, after the explosion of a vehicle” that occurred in front of the Guayas 4 prison, the police institution said on its Twitter account.

The car was completely destroyed, an AFP photographer confirmed. His remains were scattered in the surroundings while several commercial premises were damaged by the explosion.

The authorities have not been able to establish whether it was a car bomb attack in the vicinity of the prison complex.

Located in the north of Guayaquil, the complex has five prisons, including a maximum security center to which prisoners identified as gang leaders were transferred after the last massacre among inmates in early April, which left 20 dead in the El Turi prison. in the city of Cuenca (southern Andes).

The Guayas 1 prison, the main one in the Guayaquil complex, has been the scene of the worst massacres in Ecuador and which are among the largest in Latin America because of the war between prisoners. In that place the violence has produced the death of 232 prisoners since February 2021.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo acknowledged a week ago that the nation is going through an “insecurity crisis” linked to crime, which has caused the death of 1,180 people so far this year.

AFP

