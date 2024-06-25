Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/24/2024 – 21:30

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Protection Against Violence, Najat Maalla M’jid, warned that children and adolescents cannot continue to be victims of armed violence.

“Crime certainly needs to be fought, but it cannot mean the violent death of children and adolescents,” he said. She also cited the impact of violence on children’s routine. “The lack of access and safe stay in schools not only affects the development of the children themselves, but has a negative economic impact on the development of the entire city.”

The UN representative visited Rio de Janeiro, on the 19th and 20th of June, where she met with public authorities, civil society and young leaders and social movements.

In a meeting with young people supported by Unicef ​​initiatives, Najat Maalla heard reports of violence, racism and how policies to prevent violence are being discussed.

Mothers and relatives who were victims of armed violence told the representative about their fight for justice, support and reparation from the State.

“Families cannot wait long years for a response from Justice. The lack of response means victimizing the family twice,” he said, during the meeting organized in partnership with the Permanent Commission to Combat Racism of the Rio City Council.

Najat Maalla also met with Mayor Eduardo Paes, with the State Attorney General, Luciano Mattos; the state secretary of Civil Police, Marcus Amim; the president of the Court of Justice, Ricardo Cardozona; president of the Rio de Janeiro City Council, Carlo Caiado; councilor Mônica Cunha, president of the Permanent Commission to Combat Racism; and the coordinator of children and youth at the Public Defender’s Office of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Rodrigo Azambuja.

At these meetings, child and adolescent protection systems, violence prevention policies in vulnerable territories, integration of data from care centers, progress in the implementation of the Protected Listening Law and the need to adopt protective measures were discussed.

“At different levels and sectors of government, it is important to have a commitment to integrated actions that are protective. There are very valuable initiatives, and with their integration Brazil can accelerate the protection of children”, said the UN representative.

She also visited Brasília and Boa Vista (RR).