Violence | At the age of 12, Emmi Peltonen saw up close when her father was abused in the rink – returned to the painful memory in the podcast

Emmi Peltonen was a guest on Aki Linnanahte's podcast.

of HIFK and the feud between the Jokers got completely out of hand on September 1, 2012. At that time, one of the ugliest incidents in the history of Suomi-kiekko was seen in the opening set of the European Trophy match.

In the first half of the game, the attacker of the Joker's four chain, known as a scrap Semir Ben-Amor tackled the IFK captain Ville Peltonen from the dark corner I come to the surface. After that, Ben-Amor started hitting Peltos, who didn't have time to defend himself.

Ben-Amor was charged with assault and also sentenced for the incident. The Helsinki District Court sentenced Ben-Amor to a 60-day fine.

Peltonen's daughter, figure skater Emmi Peltonen, was 12 years old at the time of the incident. The memories of the outburst that caused a huge uproar are not pleasant, and he has hardly spoken about it in public.

Now he comments on the situation Aki to Linnahti piloting Aki Linnanahde Talk Show on the podcast.

“We were watching that game as a family. In a way, I don't really want to go back to it, but this much I can say that it was a really difficult time for our family. Maybe I'll leave it at that.”

Emmi Peltonen also talks in the podcast about what it was like to grow up in a family with athlete parents. He believes that a certain will to win has been in him since he was young, as if built-in.

Peltonen says that figure skating was never really just a hobby for him, but the activity was quite real already at the age of 9–10.

“Fire is a good word, I had it from a very young age. I was interested from a very young age, if it didn't go well. I was interested in the fact that I want to get that one jump, even if I'm in that little circle and I jump and fall over and over again.”

“I feel like my brothers also have such a strong passion for me that – I don't know if it's stupid to say this – it's normal. It's normal in our family to be passionate about sports.”

The strong will to win can also be seen in the family's time together. The Peltonen family has not played board games at Christmas for years, and Emmi Peltonen suspects that the reason is connected to this desire to win.

“Maybe it's because of that. Yes, we are very competitive. Someone's going really crazy. I could imagine that the father is the kind who can't stand losing. I'm pretty good at taking a beating, I'm a good loser. It makes me sad, but I can deal with it. It has required learning. I've learned a lot from it.”

Field returned to the competition last fall after almost a year's break. He was sidelined for a long time due to injury concerns. Although the application was pending after a long break, at the European Championships in January he was the best Finn in 12th place.

Ville Peltonen currently works as HIFK's head coach in the ice hockey SM league. The Helsinki club is in sixth place in the series.