Research points out that two out of three schools in Germany recorded episodes of psychological aggression against teachers in the last five years; in the case of physical aggression, it was one in three. An x-ray of the problem. In Germany, the summer holidays have come to an end in almost all states. The classrooms are full once more; over them, the threat of violence again hovers – even against teachers. The numbers are alarming and the situation in schools is frightening, says to DW Gerhard Brand, president of the second largest union of educators in the country, the Verband Bildung und Erziehung (VBE).

The organization Brand directs commissioned a representative study of violence against teachers, conducted last fall with school principals. Nearly two-thirds of respondents reported episodes of psychological violence – threats or harassment – ​​that had occurred in the five years prior to the survey; in the case of physical aggression, the proportion was almost one third.

The criminal police in the state of Lower Saxony, for example, recorded in 2022 a 30% year-on-year increase in the number of offenses for bodily harm against teachers. The situation is similar in Saxony-Anhalt, in eastern Germany, where the State Ministry of the Interior computed 104 crimes against the category, 43 of bodily injury and 45 of threat.

A teacher who asked DW to remain anonymous told what happened to him when he tried to break up a fight between two students during a German class. One of them allegedly took a stiletto used previously in art class and went “on top of the other student, screaming loudly that he would kill him”. Trying to calm things down, the professor would then have placed himself among the young people. “He attacked me with the stiletto after that – because he was so furious he needed to stab someone”, says the educator, who says he suffered minor injuries. “And he wasn’t very young, we’re in [falando de] a secondary school. It was a pretty extreme situation.”

The case above, according to the unionist Brand, is not something that is seen daily in schools. He, however, points out that the statistic is just the “tip of the iceberg” and claims that the number of real cases must be much higher due to underreporting – violence against educators would still be a taboo, and many would not have the courage to talk about these cases. episodes in the classroom.

Vice-president of school psychology at the Professional Association of German Psychologists, Klaus Seifried, who has worked in schools for 26 years, says that the situation in German schools is not that dramatic, nor have cases of violence actually increased. “It turns out that today people pay more attention and talk about it more”, he argues. He also attributes the situation in schools to the generational factor, with the retirement of older teachers and the arrival of new professionals in the classrooms. “Many are inexperienced and do not know how to deal with conflicts. And stressors for teachers have increased due to staff shortages.”

teachers are missing

According to estimates by the conference of German state ministers of education (Kultusministerkonferenz), by 2025 the country will have a deficit of 25,000 teachers – or even double that, according to calculations by the VBE union, which points out that the lack of educators is a problem. in 69% of schools.

This is the central point, explains Brand, who represents the VBE: “There is a lack of professors, in all aspects.” He maintains that more intensive monitoring of students by more professors would reduce aggression in the classroom, but says he does not envision a future with more professors.

Pandemic worsened

A survey by the VBE teachers’ union points out that the situation in schools worsened between 2020 and 2023. During this period, during the pandemic, parents and students were under special psychological pressure, social life was very limited. Frustration frequently surfaced in the school context, according to specialists.

“During the pandemic period, there were, of course, students who lived in a vacuum of rules, spending time in front of the TV or the computer”, says psychologist Seifried.

Brand, on the other hand, is more categorical: “Over the course of the pandemic, the initial solidarity has shifted towards increasing aggressiveness.”

But beyond the students, those who contributed to the escalation of violence and erosion of boundaries in schools were parents, above all. In the state of Thuringia, according to the VBE, they were responsible for 56% of cases of direct psychological violence and 70% of cases of online violence in the years of the pandemic – the targets were teachers who insisted on compliance with health rules; some report being accused of running the school with Nazi methods, another claimed to have been kicked in the thighs and stomach.

School is a mirror of an increasingly brutalized society

Brand, from the VBE union, also blames changes in society for cases of violence against teachers. He claims to see an increase in the disposition towards violence and brutalization. “People start to treat each other in a less respectful, solicitous and friendly way”, he explains.

Seifried, on the other hand, considers that resignation is not an option, and proposes a recipe against violence in the classroom: “Teachers must establish a positive and constructive relationship with students, set limits and offer support – all this with a positive authority.”