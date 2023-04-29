Rape at Milan Central Station, the story of the girl

“At 2.30 I was approached by a compatriot of mine and I chatted with him for a few minutes and I confided in him that I would go to France. She replied that he too would go to France ”. Thus begins the dramatic reconstruction of the 36-year-old Moroccan woman raped Thursday night at Milan Central Station.



How writes the Corriere della Serathe Railway Police he delicately and carefully collected the memories of the victim still in shock less than ten hours after the rape. An indispensable act for the investigations of the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo who in a few hours arrive at the identification and arrest of the rapist.

After the friendly conversation the nightmare begins: “He grabbed my right hand and dragged me into the gardens.” The rest are the horrific details of the first of the violence which will last for half an hour until she passes out. The compatriot takes care of making her go back to hell by trying to rape her again, “without succeeding because I resisted”.

Surveillance cameras at 5.07 resume the man who drags her by the hand. “He took me inside the station and, having reached the hall adjacent to the lift, on the right side, he attacked me again trying to kiss me on the mouth and neck and have a sexual act with me.”

She tries to free herself with the strength of desperation, to tame it he launches them “two kicks to her left side” and throws her “into the lift still trying to force me to have sexual intercourse”. The 36-year-old tries to find help by trying to sound the alarm, but fails. “He headbutted me in the nose and slapped me down”she says through tears. The camera inside the cabin records everything, confirming the beatings and humiliations that the woman reports.

Subscribe to the newsletter

