George Floyd was not an isolated case: racism and arbitrary violence have a system in the Minnesota police force. The Ministry of Justice came to this verdict.

Minneapolis/Washington – It is an oath of disclosure to the police: A good three years after the violent killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, the United States Department of Justice, following a completed investigation by the police department, sees “excessive” use of violence and discrimination against minorities the city police. “George Floyd should be alive today,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday (June 17, 2023) at a news conference concluding the investigation. The patterns and practices in the agency would have made his death possible. Officers display a pattern of behavior that uses excessive force and discriminates against blacks, people with mental health problems and minorities.

Minnesota police use ‘indiscriminate force’

“Our investigation found that the Minnessota Police Department’s systemic problems made what happened to George Floyd possible,” the report said. The Minneapolis Police Department has for years used dangerous “techniques and weapons” against individuals who have committed minor or no offenses, “including unjustified lethal force,” it said. “The agency used violence to punish people who annoyed officers or criticized the police,” the report said, and “patrolled neighborhoods differently based on their racial origin and discriminated based on their race when being searched, handcuffed or.” the use of force against people during controls.”

May 2020: Demonstrators hold up the portrait of George Floyd during a protest. © Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio/AP/dpa

As part of its investigation, the Justice Department reviewed hundreds of body-worn police camera videos, incident and police reports, hundreds of complaints filed against officers, and dozens of interviews with city leaders, community leaders and police officers. In the report, the ministry came to a scathing verdict: “We estimate that the agency stops black people 6.5 times faster than white people, considering their percentage of the population. Similarly, we estimate that the agency stops Native Americans 7.9 times faster than whites, based on population percentage.” Department officials also “frequently use indiscriminate force and fail to distinguish between peaceful protesters and those committing crimes commit.”

George Floyd’s killer is serving a total of 43 years in prison

On May 25, 2020, Floyd died in a brutal police operation. This triggered demonstrations against racism and police violence in the United States as part of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Videos documented how the officers pushed the unarmed man to the ground. White police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for a good nine minutes while Floyd begged him to breathe and eventually lost consciousness. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for second-degree murder by a Minneapolis court. He’s already serving that sentence. A federal court had sentenced him to an additional 21 years in prison. Protests also broke out in January following the death of Tire Nichols.

The investigation by Garland’s ministry began about two years ago. It was a civil investigation separate from the Department’s criminal investigation into Floyd’s death. Garland said former police officer Chauvin has a history of using excessive force. It has also been shown that police officers repeatedly did not respond to statements by people that they could not breathe. Instead, they said that someone who talks can also breathe. (cgsc with dpa)

