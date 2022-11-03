With an eye on the midterm elections, US president defends democracy and the right to vote

The President of the United States, Joe Bidensaid this Wednesday (2.Nov.2022) that the “violence and intimidation have no place” in the country. He made the statement during a Democratic National Committee event in Washington.

Biden referred to the “midterm elections” (midterm elections), which involve the renewal of the House of Representatives, Senate and state governments. “Democracy will be on the ballot for all of us”he said.

In his speech, the US leader said that “those who call for violence and intimidation are a distinct minority, but they are loud and determined” and stated that democracy “is at risk”. He also called supporters of the former president Donald Trump in “extremists”.

Joe Biden made an incisive defense of democracy, in addition to calling on the population to vote: “Democracy is more than a form of government, it is a way of being, a way of seeing the world. A way of defining who we are, what we believe in. Democracy is key”.

The US president began his speech by referring to the attack suffered by businessman Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on October 28, 2022. A man broke into their home and hit Paul with a hammer.

mid term elections

The United States begins on Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) the selection process for members of Congress. 435 representatives will be elected to the Chamber and 35 to the Senate, in addition to 36 governors.

The election to Congress reflects the power that each party will wield and the control of legislation committees. It is also crucial for Biden to be able to move forward with projects of his interest for the remainder of the presidential term, which ends in 2024.

In the United States, voting is not mandatory and those over 18 are eligible to vote, with varying rules for each state.

In this year’s elections, 36 states will choose their governors. Are they: