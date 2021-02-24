D.he death of two adolescents in violent clashes between youth gangs shocked France. At the beginning of the week, the 14-year-old student Lilibelle G. died of her injuries. She had wanted to mediate in a dispute between hostile youths in front of her school. One of the boys stabbed her in the stomach several times with a knife. The student was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but could not be rescued there.

She was the youngest of a family with four children in Saint-Chéron in southwest Paris. Her siblings expressed themselves shocked in the newspaper “Le Parisien”. Although her little sister got into bad company and kicked out of school because of frequent skipping, she could not have imagined such a dramatic end. Prosecutor Caroline Nisand confirmed at a press conference that the student had been under juvenile control.

Brawl between 60 young people

Six suspect youths aged 13 to 16 have been held in police custody and are currently being interrogated. The judiciary is investigating, among other things, murder and serious violence against minors as well as failure to provide assistance. The authorities had known about the gang war for a long time, said the prosecutor.

The town of Saint-Chéron, which has 5,000 inhabitants and has many single-family houses, has so far been considered quiet, there are only a few social building towers there, unlike in the socially deprived areas in nearby Évry. Another violent confrontation broke out on Tuesday near Saint-Chéron, in Boussy-Saint-Antoine. Two gangs fought each other with knives, crutches and baseball bats, as Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed.

Almost 60 young people took part in the brawl in which a 14-year-old student was fatally injured and another 13-year-old student was rushed to hospital with severe neck injuries. The 13-year-old boy was no longer in mortal danger on Wednesday. Six minors were taken into police custody. A 16-year-old boy turned himself in to the police and accused himself of fatal knife wounds.

Dangerous role of social media

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that 100 additional police officers and gendarmes would be ordered into the gang area for as long as necessary. He said the “new technology” and “lack of parental authority” were responsible for the gang wars. Often the perpetrators would incite themselves to the brawls via social networks. Schools are also overwhelmed by the phenomenon.

The chairman of the department of Essonne, the Republican François Durovray, asked: “What is the matter with our society that the youth are so violent?” He called for a “Marshall Plan” to employ more teachers, judges, police officers and gendarmes.