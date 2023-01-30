Violence between minors, including children, has skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States after decades of decline, says the newspaper The Wall Street Journal. Homicides committed by young people acting alone rose 30% in 2020, those committed by gangs, 66%, compared to the previous year.

There was a 68% decline in violence among under-18s between 1994 and 2018 in the country, according to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), affiliated with the US Department of Justice. The statistic is based on the number of arrests: more than 7,000 for every 100,000 young people in 1994, less than 2,500 per 100,000 in 2018. The drop is confirmed by another measure based on how many people report being victims of crime: the Survey National Drug Use and Health (NCVS) points to a 72% drop over the same period. As for murders committed by minors, the FBI confirms 71% fewer occurrences between 1993 and 2018.

Using federal data, the newspaper points out that, in New York City, in the year 2022, 153 minors were shot, the highest number in six years. Police in the megalopolis report that 124 young people were involved in shootings last year, more than the sum of 62 in 2020 with 48 in 2019. One of the victims was Kyhara Tay, shot in the stomach while waiting for friends after class at the door of a beauty salon. Taken to the hospital, she died hours later. She was only 11 years old. Her killer, 15.

West Coast and rural regions also suffer

Across the country on the West Coast, Dr. Deepika Nehra reported in March 2022 that “the increase in firearm injuries that we are seeing in the [Hospital de] Harborview and Seattle is as palpable as it is downright tragic. It doesn’t stop”, laments the surgeon, who also tells the story of a patient shot who, when he received an incision in the abdomen, could not be saved because he already had hard scar tissue from a previous injury of the same nature.

Dan Satterberg, a local county attorney, offers experience of a different kind: In more than 30 years in the profession, he couldn’t remember anything like a recent case in which a 14-year-old boy shot two different people, one in January and the other in October 2021. The Seattle Police Department has seen the number of shootings double between 2012 and 2021.

In more peaceful and rural states like Arkansas and Maine, there are also indications of worsening violence. The increase in the homicide rate in the countryside was 25% in 2020, the steepest rise since 1999, when data began to be collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In this case, considered “rural” by the CDC are all areas outside the metropolises defined by the federal government.

Reasons for the resurgence of violence

The social instabilities that began with the pandemic are pointed out by members of the police, the judiciary and community groups as a likely cause of increased violence, especially among minors, says the Wall Street Journal. The closing of schools, in particular, has some plausibility as a trigger for the phenomenon, by taking away the daily structure and disturbing the social life of these young people. “More stress in combination with a growing mental health crisis” between them, speculates the article, also contribute.

Another candidate for explaining the reversal in violence among minors is easy access to so-called “ghost guns,” which are inexpensive and can be assembled at home from parts sold online. Originally, they had no serial number, which is being required by the Biden government, along with other measures to try to stop them. What is most worrying is that there is no life history check, such as criminal and psychiatric records. Activists in favor of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees the right of citizens to own guns, say the federal government is exaggerating the danger of ghost guns. Around 20,000 of these weapons from a single manufacturer, the ATF company, were seized by the police in criminal investigations in 2021. That’s ten times more than in 2016.

Only one major part of a firearm, called a breechcase or receptacle, is considered essential by the US government for an object to be classified as such. This piece, by law, must have a serial number, which the police use to find a history if the gun is used in a crime. What ghost gun manufacturers do is sell all the necessary parts, but an incomplete breech-case, which must be serialized by the customer himself at home and can be “manufactured” completed by a mere drill.

The sale of ghost weapons exploded in the pandemic. Kids gained access to them through relatives, or bought them themselves on Instagram for a few hundred dollars. There is even a small market of borderline legality of teenagers who “manufacture” and sell to others.

repentant prosecutor

Another problem similar to that seen in Brazil — here, addressed by the documentary series Among Wolves, from the production company Brasil Paralelo — is the rise of anti-punishment in the world of law. Some US prosecutors say that alternative approaches to sentencing young offenders, such as “intervention” and rehabilitation programs, have gone too far. Some places in the United States, like the state of New York, are raising the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, removing automatic prosecution for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Darcel D. Clark, the Bronx District Attorney and affiliate of the Democratic Party, supported the 2017 increase in the age of majority, but now complains that too many juvenile delinquents held for illegal possession of a weapon are being released too quickly because they are ordered to to family courts, more lenient. Clark’s office gives the example of a 17-year-old who was arrested three times for illegal possession, sent to a family court each time, who ended up convicted of murder, all within 12 months. “I don’t want to lock them up and throw away the key because they’re young,” says Clark. “But at the same time, they need to know that their actions have consequences.”

The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, almost a year ago tried to get rid of the law increasing the age of majority and send minor offenders back to the criminal sphere. But the state legislature, dominated by Democrats, ignored the plan. Pro-youth activism groups such as the Youth Representativeinsist that the wave of violence has nothing to do with the law.